'Can the Cats' food drive tradition continues

A generous donation of huckleberries to Missoula’s annual “Can the Cats” food drive, a tradition that will continue this year in spite of the canceled game between the University of Montana and Montana State University football teams (thanks again, coronavirus). Instead of a physical game, UM’s Grizzly eSports League of Legends gaming team is facing off against the Bobcat’s gaming team on Saturday, Nov. 14, and livestreaming the event at www.twitch.tv/grizzlyesportsum. The next day, Nov. 15, UM Greek Life is hosting a contactless food drive in the University District. Meanwhile, the rivalry between Griz Nation and Bobcat fans will continue through next Friday, Nov. 20, as we compete to see which community can raise the most money and collect the most nonperishable groceries for our local food pantries. Visit www.missoulafoodbank.org/contribute/canthecats for more information or to make a donation online.