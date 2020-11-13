'Can the Cats' food drive tradition continues

A generous donation of huckleberries to Missoula’s annual “Can the Cats” food drive, a tradition that will continue this year in spite of the canceled game between the University of Montana and Montana State University football teams (thanks again, coronavirus). Instead of a physical game, UM’s Grizzly eSports League of Legends gaming team is facing off against the Bobcat’s gaming team on Saturday, Nov. 14, and livestreaming the event at www.twitch.tv/grizzlyesportsum. The next day, Nov. 15, UM Greek Life is hosting a contactless food drive in the University District. Meanwhile, the rivalry between Griz Nation and Bobcat fans will continue through next Friday, Nov. 20, as we compete to see which community can raise the most money and collect the most nonperishable groceries for our local food pantries. Visit www.missoulafoodbank.org/contribute/canthecats for more information or to make a donation online.
Overdue chokecherries to the U.S. Department of Interior for missing a deadline to submit a list of projects for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Both of Montana’s senators helped pass full funding for the LWCF through Congress, which means $900 million a year from off-shore energy royalties will go to public land projects throughout the nation. The deadline to provide a list of potential projects came and went Nov. 2, compelling both Sen. Jon Tester and Sen. Steve Daines to urge the departments to release their lists without further delay. Then, a week past the due date, the department issued a letter that includes little information about specific projects, or even information about the costs.
A housewarming gift of huckleberries to Habitat for Humanity of Missoula’s “ambitious and audacious” plans, in the words of its executive director, to begin building 30 homes a year by 2030. The nonprofit has been building an average of two new homes a year for nearly three decades, but as it approaches its 30th anniversary — and in recognition of the dire need for affordable housing in Missoula — it is launching a new campaign to start ramping up its building goals.
The new Cornerstone Apartments are also worth greeting with a welcome basket of huckleberries. The project by the Missoula Housing Authority will provide 12 affordable homes for “extremely low-income residents” — and thanks to Climate Smart Missoula’s Footprint Fund, the new development tackles homelessness while also helping to reduce local greenhouse gas emissions.
Yet another weekly serving of chokecherries to the latest COVID-19 numbers, which continue to hit new highs. Montana saw a new all-time high of 17,755 active cases this week, and the number of coronavirus-related deaths reached 472 people at last count.
Piscatorial huckleberries to the Lolo-Maclay Diversion Ditch project that promises to help thousands of fish — including native bull and westslope cutthroat trout, as well as mountain whitefish and even rainbow and brown trout — reach the Bitterroot River after spawning in tributary streams. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has long had to rush to the rescue of stranded fish in dry years, but now, with a boost from the Clark Fork Coalition and the approval of all 40 members of the Lolo Ditch irrigation system, a new no-maintenance screen will provide an aquatic path back to the main river.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
