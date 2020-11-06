Candidates, election workers, volunteers deserve thanks

Reinvigorated huckleberries to the return of this weekly editorial feature, in which the Missoulian Editorial Board briefly makes note of recent happenings and figuratively awards them either sweet huckleberries or tart chokecherries. The feature has been on hiatus for the past few weeks so we could dedicate precious space on the Opinion pages to campaign endorsements for this year’s momentous election — the end of which is certainly worth celebrating with a congratulatory helping of huckleberries.

Also deserving of extra huckleberries: All the candidates whose campaigns, win or lose, are absolutely critical in order to provide voters a meaningful choice with their ballots; as well as their campaign staff and supporters; and especially all the election workers and volunteers who helped make sure the election went as smoothly and safely as possible, even in the midst of a pandemic. All deserve a ballot box stuffed with huckleberries — and our gratitude.

And finally, voters too should give themselves an extra plump huckleberry and a pat on the back for participating in the democratic process and contributing to Montana’s record-breaking turnout numbers.