Candidates, election workers, volunteers deserve thanks

Reinvigorated huckleberries to the return of this weekly editorial feature, in which the Missoulian Editorial Board briefly makes note of recent happenings and figuratively awards them either sweet huckleberries or tart chokecherries. The feature has been on hiatus for the past few weeks so we could dedicate precious space on the Opinion pages to campaign endorsements for this year’s momentous election — the end of which is certainly worth celebrating with a congratulatory helping of huckleberries.
Also deserving of extra huckleberries: All the candidates whose campaigns, win or lose, are absolutely critical in order to provide voters a meaningful choice with their ballots; as well as their campaign staff and supporters; and especially all the election workers and volunteers who helped make sure the election went as smoothly and safely as possible, even in the midst of a pandemic. All deserve a ballot box stuffed with huckleberries — and our gratitude.
And finally, voters too should give themselves an extra plump huckleberry and a pat on the back for participating in the democratic process and contributing to Montana’s record-breaking turnout numbers.
On the other hand, continued chokecherries to the too-high numbers of COVID-19 cases throughout Montana. We had hoped to see the tail end of the coronavirus by now, but instead, the numbers are still rising. As of Thursday morning, Missoula County counted a total of 811 current active cases, 44 hospitalizations, 1,876 recoveries to date — and sadly, 25 deaths. Statewide, Montana saw an all-time high earlier this week of 13,405 active cases, and counted 407 deaths.
A shortage of chokecherries to the lack of health care workers in some of the communities hardest hit by COVID-19. Rural counties and reservations in Montana already struggled with ready access to health services; now even those places with small hospitals and clinics are having trouble keeping them fully staffed as coronavirus takes its toll.
Free and unfettered huckleberries to the Missoula City Council for voting to crack down on carelessly placed animal traps. Trapping is already prohibited on city lands, but earlier this week city councilors gave the law some much-needed teeth by adding language to allow pet owners to collect restitution from trappers if a pet is injured or killed in a trap. The new language also allows Missoula Parks and Recreation staff to disable and confiscate any illegal traps found on city parks and trails.
