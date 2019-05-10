Healing huckleberries to the dozens of dedicated nurses who were nominated for the Missoulian’s Western Montana Nurses of the Year award. It was tough to whittle the list of 82 names down to just 10 deserving individuals, because the importance and lasting impact of their work was apparent in each and every of the heartfelt nominations. The Missoulian was honored to host a special celebration of these irreplaceable healthcare professionals during National Nurses Week, and give special recognition to local nurses Katie Pierce, Sarah Rohde, Mary Pat Hansen, Nancy Myers, Aspen Aldridge, Linda Simon, Brittany Leatham-Olney, Mariah Hill, Danielle Melcarek and Patti Doyle. To learn more about these hardworking heroes, pick up the special insert celebrating nurses in this Sunday’s Missoulian.
Censored chokecherries to Google for initially rejecting a paid video advertisement from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a national nonprofit based in Missoula, on the grounds that it violated the company’s policy against animal cruelty or violence towards animals. RMEF received notice that its ad was rejected on April 25 and reached out to Montana’s congressional delegates, all three of whom immediately called on Google CEO Sundar Pichai to reconsider the rejection. The ad was approved the same day Pichai received their letter, and Google has since admitted that it erred in blocking the video and clarified that its policy against depictions of animal cruelty does not apply to hunting ads.
Shared huckleberries to United Way of Missoula County CEO Susan Hay Patrick, who recently learned that she was chosen for a Professional Fellows Program Alumni Impact Award, presented by the Office of Citizen Exchanges at the Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs, in recognition of her work promoting civil society in Montana and far beyond. As head of the local nonprofit, Patrick has freely shared her leadership, fundraising and partnership-creating skills with others from across the United States and other nations, hosting workshops and mentoring community leaders in Cambodia, for instance. Next, she and three other fellows will travel to Washington, D.C., to be honored in front of nearly 300 previous award winners representing 60 different countries.
A string of chokecherries to the delayed progress on the Riverfront Triangle project, which proposes to build a 60,000-square-foot conference center and 10-story hotel on the empty plot of land next to the Orange Street Bridge but which has run into hurdles securing the necessary financing. Earlier this week the Missoula Redevelopment Agency board granted Hotel Fox Partners a one-year extension, with six months to acquire commitment from investors. It’s a shame to see this prime riverfront property in the core of Missoula’s bustling downtown sit idle for so long; we hope investors will agree and line up to sign on without further delay.
Huckleberries to scatter in the Lower Flathead River on the occasion of the 2019 River Honoring, a traditional carried by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation. The annual event promotes respect for the river, encourages practices that help keep it clean and flowing abundantly, and educates future generations about its important role in their history and daily lives. In addition to a community gathering with Native games, free food and educational stations, this year’s honoring brought some 1,000 fourth- and fifth-graders from schools on and off the reservation for two days of learning about the river’s environmental and cultural significance — a lasting lesson indeed.