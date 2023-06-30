Big cities like New York and Chicago have got to choke on some chokecherry air in the past days and weeks. On Tuesday, the Windy City ranked as the worst metropolitan center on the planet for poor air quality, according to the Washington Post and New York Times. The places that invented terms like “smog” (smoke+fog) suddenly had to learn “PM2.5” (particulate matter 2.5 microns or smaller — as every Montanan knows). That’s the bits of wildfire smoke that get deep in the lungs and can cause serious health concerns. What fascinated about the big-city coverage, however, was the reported source of the smoke: “Canada.” The Post observed that 17 U.S. states had air quality alerts, covering nearly a third of the nation’s population, on Wednesday. Decatur, Illinois’ air went beyond Code Red or Code Purple to “an exceptionally rare Code Maroon.” But all the metro desk could point to for point-source was our unspecific neighbor to the north. It ought to be international common courtesy to know this smoke mostly came from fires in northeast Ontario and Quebec. That’s different from the fires in British Columbia, such as the Donnie Creek fire that’s burned a space larger than Prince Edward Island (look it up) and is now the largest ever recorded in the province’s history. It’s poised to burn through British Columbia’s biggest natural-gas fracking zone. As BC smoke tends to blow into Montana, get ready for some “methane mixed with other polyaromatic hydrocarbons and other toxicants like mercury, sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide“ mixed in with the PM2.5. This week, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre 487 active wildfires, 253 of which were out of control. The 76,129 square kilometers (nearly 19 million acres) burned since Jan. 1 set a Canadian national record. A few Americans joke that the U.S.-Canada border is the longest one-way mirror in the world. But while Americans may not often see clearly to the north, we can certainly smell and taste that direction.