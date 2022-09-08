Climate Conversations: The Greenhouse Effect, dancing carbon dioxide, and your hot car

Have you ever taken a quick trip to the store on a summer day? You return to your car, open the door, and it’s unbearably hot. That’s the Greenhouse Effect!

Sunlight goes through the glass, heats the seats and surfaces, then the heat rises off those surfaces as infrared energy, warming the air in the car.

If the windows are down, the infrared heat can escape, but if the windows are up, it can’t, because infrared energy can’t go through glass like sunlight can.

Why not?

In a nutshell, sunlight interacts with matter based on its color: it’s reflected or absorbed by different colors, but goes through clear matter like glass, and the see-through molecules of the atmosphere.

Infrared energy, on the other hand, interacts with molecules with three or more atoms that can vibrate. Infrared heat goes through the nitrogen and oxygen pairs (N2 and O2) that make up 99% of the atmosphere, not because they’re clear, but because they’re like slow dancers locked in an embrace, they don’t have free arms to wiggle.

When infrared heat energy comes upon a wobbly molecule like carbon dioxide (CO2) the energy activates the molecule, like music jazzes up a dancer, making it vibrate, with carbon waving its two oxygen ‘arms’ in a dance.

After a while, the molecule releases the infrared energy and stops ‘dancing’, but the energy keeps going. It can head in any direction — to make another molecule dance, go to space, or head back to earth, heating it up again.

Water vapor, an oxygen atom with two hydrogens, is also a great dancer. It differs from CO2 in how long it stays in the atmosphere. Remember the Water Cycle? Carbon also cycles between the atmosphere, land, and ocean. The difference is that water molecules linger in the air for only about two weeks, while carbon cycles at a glacial pace. The carbon is in the air as CO2, remaining in the atmosphere (dance floor) for decades, to hundreds, even a thousand years!

When we burn carbon-based fuels like coal, oil, and gas, each carbon molecule released from the fuel combines with two oxygen molecules from the air to form CO2. We add to the naturally occurring CO2 in the atmosphere that rises from the ocean, decaying plants and animals, occasional volcanic eruptions, and wildfires. It all just keeps accumulating, because the natural ‘sinks’ that remove CO2, most notably the ocean, are so slow.

More CO2 in the atmosphere means more dance partners for infrared heat. The heat gets pulled back onto the dance floor or sent down to heat the oceans and land, and can’t escape to space like it used to.

Back to our car example, the car’s windows are like the vibrating molecules that absorb and release heat and make up less than one percent of the Earth’s atmosphere. Putting more CO2 into the atmosphere is like rolling up the windows of your car. Did you know that, if left in the sun with the windows up, your car can go from 80 degrees to 99 in ten minutes?

Need a visual? Google this great 3-minute YouTube video from Minute Earth called “How Do Greenhouse Gases Actually Work”.

In the next column, we’ll explain how that extra heat can trigger events as opposite as floods and droughts, Alaska heatwaves and Texas cold snaps!

By far the easiest and fastest way to stop additional global warming is to stop burning carbon in our vehicles, to heat our homes, and run our businesses.

We’re excited about policies that our elected officials could enact now to help us accomplish this. Let’s all ask our candidates what policies they would support to lower greenhouse gas emissions.