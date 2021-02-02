College 101: Publication helps students, families navigate higher education

There is life after high school, but determining what that will be is a stressful time for students and their parents.

With five kids, including two sets of twins that were just a year apart in school, those junior and senior years were dominated by FAFSA, scholarship applications, college essays and application forms. Our summer vacations turned into whirlwind tours of college campuses.

Five kids in college at once, plus my wife, who went back for her master’s after our younger set of twins graduated from high school, was financially challenging and stressful as well.

Looking back, those years were a blur, but we survived just fine. All five kids graduated in four years or less, and three completed master’s degrees, with one going on for his doctorate. My wife completed her master’s as well. Those long drives for campus tours and long nights reviewing college applications were well worth it.

Taking some of the pressure out of those tense junior and senior years is what our new section, College 101, is all about. This new publication will be offered twice a year by the Missoulian and Ravalli Republic, offering helpful tips on how to navigate the college decision process.