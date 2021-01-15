Concealed carry bill includes Montana universities, colleges

Well-preserved huckleberries to a new 50-year agreement that will allow Northside and Westside residents to continue enjoying access to their neighborhood parkland and community gardens. Earlier this week the Missoula City Council signed off on the agreement to lease land by the Northside Park for about $3,700 a year. The deal includes an option to one day expand the park for additional features, such as a picnic or multi-use play area.
A hillside covered in chokecherries to those responsible for defacing the peace sign on private property on Waterworks Hill with a swastika last week. On the bright side, the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center, which owns the land, amassed a group of volunteers to restore the landmark in short order, and issued a statement calling for unity in the face of this most recent act of hate in our community.
Newly picked huckleberries baked in an old-fashioned pie to the new owners of the Old Post in Missoula. The bar and restaurant had closed in October 2019, but now experienced restaurant owners Kimberley and Tom Durham, who have fond memories of the longtime local hangout, have renovated the space and plan to add live music starting this weekend.
It’s been a tough time for those in the food, entertainment and arts industries, so an additional boost of huckleberries goes to the Save Our Stages Act approved by Congress last month that will extend $15 billion in aid to independent entertainment venues, from small theaters to large concert spaces. The relief will provide a lifeline of financial support to help these venues endure through what will hopefully be the final months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Off-campus chokecherries to the legislative proposal to allow concealed carry of firearms in Montana’s universities and colleges. The House Judiciary Committee recently voted down an amendment to House Bill 102 and then advanced the legislation introduced by Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, on a 12-7 vote. As currently written, it would override the Montana Board of Regents’ authority to regulate firearms on campus to protect students from accidental shootings, suicides and assaults.
A virtual auditorium filled with huckleberries to historian, professor and researcher Crystal Sanders for agreeing to give the University of Montana’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day lecture this year. With an extensive background in Black education, African American and Southern history, Sanders has earned numerous accolades for her work. Missoulians can thank the members of the Black Student Union and History Department at UM for sponsoring this a unique, free and open-to-the-public window into the history behind “Maligned, Misused and Misremembered African American Activists,” as Sanders’ Thursday afternoon talk was titled.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.