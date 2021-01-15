Concealed carry bill includes Montana universities, colleges

It’s been a tough time for those in the food, entertainment and arts industries, so an additional boost of huckleberries goes to the Save Our Stages Act approved by Congress last month that will extend $15 billion in aid to independent entertainment venues, from small theaters to large concert spaces. The relief will provide a lifeline of financial support to help these venues endure through what will hopefully be the final months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Off-campus chokecherries to the legislative proposal to allow concealed carry of firearms in Montana’s universities and colleges. The House Judiciary Committee recently voted down an amendment to House Bill 102 and then advanced the legislation introduced by Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, on a 12-7 vote. As currently written, it would override the Montana Board of Regents’ authority to regulate firearms on campus to protect students from accidental shootings, suicides and assaults.

A virtual auditorium filled with huckleberries to historian, professor and researcher Crystal Sanders for agreeing to give the University of Montana’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day lecture this year. With an extensive background in Black education, African American and Southern history, Sanders has earned numerous accolades for her work. Missoulians can thank the members of the Black Student Union and History Department at UM for sponsoring this a unique, free and open-to-the-public window into the history behind “Maligned, Misused and Misremembered African American Activists,” as Sanders’ Thursday afternoon talk was titled.

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.

