Ridiculously cute huckleberries to the kids and corgis who raced in the fourth annual Zootown Kids Triathlon. The Missoula Corgi Meetup joined in the kids’ races this year to help raise money for the family of 2-year-old Caiden “Squish” Hedahl, who has stomach cancer and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Denver. Even if you missed the adorable competition this past Sunday, you can still help this local family with a donation. Just go to www.trisignup.com/Race/Donate/MT/Missoula/ZootownKidsTriathlon for more information.
A muzzle filled with chokecherries to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester for his comments on national TV one week ago in which he encouraged Democratic candidates in states that voted for President Trump not to run away but instead “go back and punch him in the face.” The Montana Democrat’s choice of words on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” poorly represented a state that’s still struggling with a reputation for condoning violence, thanks to U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte’s assault on a reporter just over two years ago and his subsequent re-election. Montana’s representatives should be taking every opportunity to help overcome this image, not cement it.
Comfortably cushioned huckleberries to the reopening of the Roxy Theater, complete with new reclining seats and a new sound system. The nonprofit community theater and home of the Montana Film Festival and International Wildlife Film Festival was closed for a little more than two weeks to install the new equipment, paid for with grants from the Bill and Rosemary Gallagher Foundation and the Treacy Foundation, with additional assistance through a Missoula Gives campaign.
Huckleberry-flavored doughnuts and beer to the roughly 800 people who ambled through Silver Park last weekend for the first-ever Lard Butt 1K, an all-ages, untimed “race” that featured a doughnut stand every 250 meters. Many participants wore wacky costumes and adults could quaff a Highlander lager, making for a fun and relaxed event that also collected food donations for the University of Montana Food Pantry and raised money for the Poverello Center soup kitchen and homeless shelter.
Chokecherry soap and scrub brushes to who whoever vandalized a building in downtown Missoula with a spray-painted swastika. The symbol used by the Nazis in Germany is still strongly associated with modern anti-Semitism, and therefore was an especially objectionable image, among other distasteful graffiti, for the crowds of Saturday market-goers and downtown visitors. The swastika was covered that same morning, and police do not consider it a safety concern, but the vandals have yet to be identified.
A mixed bag of fresh huckleberries and smoky chokecherries to the wildfire outlook for western Montana. Although the fire season shouldn’t be too bad this year due to a slightly cooler, wetter summer than normal, Washington is bracing for a worse fire season and Montana often eats the smoke that drifts from nearby states and Canada. Meanwhile, recent lightning storms have kept local firefighters hopping, tackling a rash of small blazes in the Bitterroot and quickly squelching a couple of sparks on Mount Jumbo earlier this week.
And a second mixed bag of ‘berries and ‘cherries to the U.S. Department of Justice-sponsored forum on violence prevention at places of worship. Huckleberries to the more than 100 people who turned out for the special training, which featured speakers from the Anti-Defamation League and every level of government talking about how the faith community can respond to hate crimes and other attacks. Their proactive approach could very well save lives. The chokecherries are for the fact that such training is even necessary as houses of worship have increasingly become a target for violence.