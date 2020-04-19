Coronavirus has cost many their jobs. It shouldn't cost them their homes, too

Among the many worries presented by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one that certainly rises to the top is the fear of losing one’s home.
It’s a fear many low-income workers in Missoula were familiar with long before COVID-19 made its first appearance in Montana. Here, the lack of affordable housing has been a rising concern as average home prices increased year after year, leading to a situation in which more than 90% of local low-income families were spending more than 30% of their incomes on rent. That left scant little to pay for food, child care, health care, car insurance — and next to nothing, if anything, for savings.
Then, many of these same workers lost their jobs or saw their hours cut back severely as businesses across the state closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Unemployment claims have soared — exceeding 31,000 on Easter Sunday alone.
Last week, the Montana Department of Labor began applying an extra $600 to unemployment payments as part of the new federal benefit. Also last week, Montanans began receiving federal coronavirus relief payments — for most of those making less than $75,000 a year, the payments were $1,200 per individual plus $500 for each dependent child.
While welcome, these are one-time payments meant to help people continue to pay their bills while they wait for the worst of the coronavirus threat to pass, businesses to reopen and the economy to recover. There’s a lot of speculation but little certainty in predicting exactly how long that might take.
In the meantime, many families will use their unemployment benefits and stimulus checks to cover rent for the month — and try not to lose too much sleep wondering how they are going to pay their bills next month.
Hoping to provide some peace of mind, and stave off a possible flood of new requests for help on already overwhelmed social services, Gov. Steve Bullock issued an order effectively prohibiting landlords and banks from kicking people out of their homes.
The Montana Landlords Association turned around almost immediately and threatened to sue to stop the order, pointing out that Bullock's order did not include any relief for landlords if they ultimately lost rental income. Bullock had expressed compassion and understanding for landlords who have their own bills to pay during this pandemic, and offered to work with them to find solutions.
Indeed, many banks throughout the state have stepped up to provide a number of solutions, including delayed payments, suspended fees and special loans.
In a letter to Gov. Bullock, the Landlord Association suggests the governor "establish a fund to assist landlords experiencing financial distress because they are not receiving rent under the directive." The governor’s order does protect landlords in the short term by barring banks from foreclosures, but any missed mortgage payments would need to be made up when the order is lifted.
"Let me be clear, this directive is not a free pass on rents or on home debt, tenants and homeowners still need to meet their obligations," Bullock emphasized when he issued the order March 30.
The Landlords Association, which represents 1,146 landlords large and small across the state, in its letter points out that federal relief money and unemployment benefit are available for tenants who lose their jobs because of the pandemic, but there is no form of federal relief for landlords who lose rental income during this time.
We wholeheartedly agree with the governor's order prohibiting people from being evicted for nonpayment during this economic shutdown. We encourage the governor to work with landlords to find ways to provide them relief in cases where his order creates economic hardship. Thanks to landlords who are providing relief to tenants experiencing economic hardship and special thanks to local nonprofit groups, such as the United Way of Missoula County, that have created funds to provide financial assistance to tenants in need. Unfortunately, the funds available are far less than the community needs.
Missoula City Council attempted to address those needs last week when it agreed to proceed with the purchase of the Sleepy Inn. The motel on Broadway has seen better days, but it sits in a prime location near downtown and the Clark Fork River.
On the recommendation of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, and with a willing seller, the city is weighing whether to spend $1.1 million in tax increment financing to buy the property, which is slightly more than half an acre. In the short term, local officials would use the 34-room building to quarantine homeless individuals showing symptoms of coronavirus.
But for the long term, the city would solicit proposals to build affordable housing on the site.
The MRA board took the next step toward sealing the deal when it voted to approve the sale last Thursday. The full Missoula City Council will next vote on the matter during their regular public meeting tomorrow, Monday evening.
Councilors and the MRA have weathered a lot of criticism for their use of TIF funds in the past. Predictably, critics are already decrying this latest proposal as a waste of precious tax dollars at a time when property owners could really use some tax relief.
Their concerns appear to be bolstered by the current state of West Broadway Island, where some $800,000 was spent to make the area more accessible to the public and restore its riparian nature. It’s become a litter-strewn camping ground few Missoulians would want to show off to visitors.
The lesson is that it’s not enough to commit one-time money to one-time projects. Missoula ought to focus more on providing essential services — police, health, social services and trash pickup — to these hot zones. As it considers the possibilities for the Sleepy Inn, Missoula’s City Council should keep these needs in mind.
But the city should be commended for continuing to look for, and invest in, creative solutions to affordable housing.
In order for Montanans to safely shelter in place, they must first have shelter.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
