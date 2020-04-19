Coronavirus has cost many their jobs. It shouldn't cost them their homes, too

"Let me be clear, this directive is not a free pass on rents or on home debt, tenants and homeowners still need to meet their obligations," Bullock emphasized when he issued the order March 30.

The Landlords Association, which represents 1,146 landlords large and small across the state, in its letter points out that federal relief money and unemployment benefit are available for tenants who lose their jobs because of the pandemic, but there is no form of federal relief for landlords who lose rental income during this time.

We wholeheartedly agree with the governor's order prohibiting people from being evicted for nonpayment during this economic shutdown. We encourage the governor to work with landlords to find ways to provide them relief in cases where his order creates economic hardship. Thanks to landlords who are providing relief to tenants experiencing economic hardship and special thanks to local nonprofit groups, such as the United Way of Missoula County, that have created funds to provide financial assistance to tenants in need. Unfortunately, the funds available are far less than the community needs.

Missoula City Council attempted to address those needs last week when it agreed to proceed with the purchase of the Sleepy Inn. The motel on Broadway has seen better days, but it sits in a prime location near downtown and the Clark Fork River.