Coronavirus is a public health crisis. Let's not let it turn into a political one

It’s one thing to argue that the measures taken to prevent coronavirus have been too little, too late, or, on the other side, that they go too far. It’s perfectly acceptable to question whether specific measures might do more harm than good. Lawmakers in particular have a duty as elected officials to closely examine any proposed restrictions on their constituents’ freedoms.

But it is another thing entirely to disregard the expertise and advice of those in the medical community who have long studied various diseases and best understand them. It is flat wrong to dismiss the very real health risks, the lives already lost and the many more who will likely die of coronavirus. There’s no cause for politicians to refer to “coronavirus” and “pandemic” in quotes, as though there was any legitimate reason to question their reality.

Yet some insist on linking coronavirus to China or to influenza, calling it a “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan flu.” This is misleading because, while the coronavirus may have originated in Wuhan, China, it is now present in nearly every nation, and nationality, on earth — and it not the same as the flu.

Coronavirus is no more similar to the flu than it is to beer.