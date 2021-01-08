Daines, Rosendale ignored election evidence, bolstered baseless allegations

The largest heap of huckleberries in history to the Blackfeet Community College and to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who included the school among the list of 384 organizations that will be given a combined total of more than $4.15 billion in gifts. Yes, that’s “billion” with a “B.” The college has not disclosed the exact amount it will receive but President Karla Bird did say it will be enough to provide for the long-term success of the school. The gift is unrestricted, meaning it can be spent in whatever way the Blackfeet Community College deems best, and administrators and the Board of Trustees will soon make a plan to determine how to use the windfall.