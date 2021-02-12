Daines, Rosendale rely on bad reasoning to oppose Haaland nomination

Rhetorical chokecherries to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale for their unjustified opposition to Deb Haaland as a nominee for secretary of the Interior — and for characterizing her views as “radical” or extreme when they are nothing of the sort. Members of the Montana American Indian Caucus rightly called out Daines and Rosendale for their offensive language and for giving little consideration to Haaland’s strengths and perspective as the first Indigenous person ever considered for the post that oversees Indian Affairs.
Fifty helpings of huckleberries to Special Olympics Montana to celebrate its 50th year of service, and its recognition of 50 exceptional “influencers.” Along with many local and statewide organizations, some stalwart supporters of Special Olympics in Missoula include volunteers WyAnn Northrop, Mary Pittaway and Jim Foley, and Donna Bainbridge from Stevensville.
One way to support Montana’s special athletes during this COVID-19 era is to purchase a raffle ticket at www.somt.org/raffle. Tickets are $5 each and, even if you don’t win the grand prize of a 2021 Chevy Silverado or one of the more than a dozen other prizes, you will have still helped to provide year-round sports and fitness training for athletes throughout the state. The raffle runs through May 14 and the drawing will be held May 15.
Gelid chokecherries to the frigid weather that forced the Missoula City-County Health Department to cancel mobile testing services in Lolo, Frenchtown and Seeley Lake. The mobile testing unit managed to make it out to Clinton earlier this week as temperatures began to drop, but opted not to run the risk of navigating hazardous road conditions as extreme cold settled in throughout the region.
A big bowl of 100% clean huckleberries to share among Missoula, Bozeman and Helena, which entered into an interlocal agreement this week to pursue the development of a green tariff. Missoula’s city and county governments pledged to work with those in Helena and Bozeman, in collaboration with NorthWestern Energy, as a way of advancing their shared goal of 100% clean electricity by 2030. A green tariff would allow energy utility customers the option of paying a special rate for power produced from renewable sources.
The city and county of Missoula also released a draft plan on collaborative clean electricity projects that is available for public review online: www.engagemissoula.com/missoulas-100-clean-electricity-initiative. Comments on the draft plan should be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, March 1, although there will be additional opportunity for public comment once the plan comes before city council and the board of county commissioners.
A shrunken pile of chokecherries to the latest enrollment numbers from the University of Montana showing that the number of students continues to decline. While the data do show some bright spots, including impressive increases in out-of-state and international enrollment, it’s not enough to make up for the overall 7.3% drop between last spring and this spring. The decline continues a downward trend that started in 2011, but the pandemic that has fueled enrollment drops at universities nationwide certainly hasn’t helped.
A trailer overflowing with huckleberries to the Missoulians who helped recover a stolen cargo trailer, along with some outdoor recreation equipment, for Missoula Outdoor Learning Adventures, which has been offering an adventure camp for children for some 20 years. The trailer was reported stolen Feb. 1, and within a matter of days, supporters from throughout Missoula were on the lookout for the stolen goods. One person called after finding some life jackets and helmets. Others called in after spotting the missing trailer in different locations.
Unfortunately, some expensive equipment remains unaccounted for, including rafts, kayaks and cook stoves. A GoFundMe page (www.gofundme.com/f/help-mola-replace-stolen-gear) has been set up to accept donations to replace the missing gear.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.