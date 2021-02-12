Daines, Rosendale rely on bad reasoning to oppose Haaland nomination

The city and county of Missoula also released a draft plan on collaborative clean electricity projects that is available for public review online: www.engagemissoula.com/missoulas-100-clean-electricity-initiative. Comments on the draft plan should be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, March 1, although there will be additional opportunity for public comment once the plan comes before city council and the board of county commissioners.

A shrunken pile of chokecherries to the latest enrollment numbers from the University of Montana showing that the number of students continues to decline. While the data do show some bright spots, including impressive increases in out-of-state and international enrollment, it’s not enough to make up for the overall 7.3% drop between last spring and this spring. The decline continues a downward trend that started in 2011, but the pandemic that has fueled enrollment drops at universities nationwide certainly hasn’t helped.