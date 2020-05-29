Delayed bridge project results in savings; delayed events center would result in disappointment

A late gift of low-cost huckleberries to the delayed Higgins Avenue Bridge renovation project . Normally a lag in construction would not be welcome news, but in this case, the delay means summer travelers won’t have to contend with any holdups crossing the bridge, and as an unexpected bonus, a second round of bidding with the newly adjusted timeline landed a contract for $16.5 million — a sizable and welcome drop from the previous $37.7 million bid. Construction is expected to begin this October.

Uncertain chokecherries to the still-unfolding fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which is clouding the future of major development projects such as the $100 million hotel and performing arts center on the Riverfront Triangle site in downtown Missoula. The prime property has long been eyed for an event center, but no plans have panned out so far. That was on track to change at last this year with the possibility that work on the complex could begin as early as November. However, with the significant drop in tourism, concerts, conventions and even hotel stays, that hope has been put on hold — along with all the jobs and other economic benefits it would bring.