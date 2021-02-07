Don't force firearms in places where they aren't wanted - and aren't safe

A proposal to expand the places where a firearm may be carried in Montana has won legislative approval.
Notwithstanding its bone-deep flaws, House Bill 102 is on its way to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk for signing. An amended version passed the Montana Senate 29-21 on its third reading last week before sailing through the House.
But Gov. Gianforte should not pull the trigger on this bad bill. He should listen to the many worried students, faculty and administrators in the Montana University System, and to the faith leaders and private business owners throughout the state who understand that this legislation is not a good fit for their communities.
Those communities include Missoula, where for several years the City Council has been trying desperately to reduce gun-related deaths through carefully crafted regulations — only to see these efforts undone by state actions.
Local governments already have the authority to require limited background checks as a key method of making sure deadly weapons don’t fall into the wrong hands: those with criminal histories or who pose an imminent threat to themselves or others, for instance. In 2016, the Missoula City Council sought to expand the scope of that basic safety measure and passed an ordinance that required background checks for all private gun sales within city limits.
It was a legislator from Culbertson who led the first charge against Missoula’s ordinance, asking fellow Republican Tim Fox, who was Montana’s attorney general at the time, to issue an opinion against it. The case against the background check ordinance eventually made it all the way to the Montana Supreme Court, which ruled that, in fact, Montana cities don't have authority to require background checks for all firearm purchases within their borders. Now that Culbertson legislator, Austin Knudsen, is Montana’s new attorney general, chosen by voters in November 2020 in the same election that saw the passage of Legislative Referendum 130, which essentially restricts the ability of all local governments in Montana to pass any other firearms regulations.
Still not content with merely stopping cities and counties from passing their own rules, state legislators are poised to force their vision of firearms freedom on bars, casinos and university campuses throughout Montana, in communities large and small, urban and remote.
The stated purpose of HB 102, introduced by Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, is “to enhance the safety of people by expanding their legal ability to provide for their own defense by reducing or eliminating government-mandated places where only criminals are armed and where citizens are prevented from exercising their fundamental right to defend themselves and others.”
Those “government-mandated places” include bars and college campuses — places where people have good reason to limit guns. It’s plain sense that guns and alcohol don’t mix. If this act becomes law, bar owners will bear responsibility for posting notice if they do not allow firearms on their premises and tasked with defending that decision if any of their patrons object.
And the Montana Board of Regents, in its wisdom and experience, has long prohibited the carrying of firearms on Montana University System campuses. The legislature, in attempting to exert its authority over the board, may be itself running afoul of the law and exceeding the limits of its own authority. It’s indicative that, according to Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, who is carrying the bill in the Senate, an amendment requiring minimum safety education and training was added to the legislation at the request of the Board of Regents.
Missoula is proud to share a home with the University of Montana, where thousands of students congregate every year to learn and grow as young adults. Some of them will arrive with gun experience and perhaps additional knowledge gained from hunter education or concealed weapons classes. But even HB 102 recognizes there is a need for some regulations on campus, providing a list of nine different areas the regents or university administrators “may prohibit or regulate” firearms. These run the gamut from “the removal of a firearm from a gun case or holster” to “the possession of a firearm at an event on campus … where campus authorities have authorized alcohol to be served and consumed.” So what about events where alcohol isn’t “authorized” but is present anyway?
This bill unnecessarily complicates the university system’s role and ability to restrict firearms and keep their students, faculty and staff safe.
It clearly has garnered strong support from a majority of legislators, many of whom believe in upholding the right to bear arms and are eager to seize an opportunity to further uphold that constitutional right. HB 102, however, misses the mark. It is sure to cause a lot of headaches as legal experts sort through its applicability. But far worse, it ignores very real dangers and may actually put lives at risk.
For that reason alone, Gov. Gianforte should veto HB 102.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.