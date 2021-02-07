Don't force firearms in places where they aren't wanted - and aren't safe

Still not content with merely stopping cities and counties from passing their own rules, state legislators are poised to force their vision of firearms freedom on bars, casinos and university campuses throughout Montana, in communities large and small, urban and remote.

The stated purpose of HB 102, introduced by Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, is “to enhance the safety of people by expanding their legal ability to provide for their own defense by reducing or eliminating government-mandated places where only criminals are armed and where citizens are prevented from exercising their fundamental right to defend themselves and others.”

Those “government-mandated places” include bars and college campuses — places where people have good reason to limit guns. It’s plain sense that guns and alcohol don’t mix. If this act becomes law, bar owners will bear responsibility for posting notice if they do not allow firearms on their premises and tasked with defending that decision if any of their patrons object.