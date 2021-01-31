Don't make voting more difficult for Montanans

When legislators want to give Montana voters the final say on changes to state law, they sometimes pass a referendum putting an issue on the next general election ballot.
This session, a number of such referendums are in the works, such as the one that would require health care providers to try to save the lives of infants born during an abortion. If this bill passes the Legislature (and survives constitutional challenges), Montanans will have final say at the ballot box.
If, that is, they can get to a ballot box. Other legislative measures under consideration this session seek to alter the way the voting process works in Montana. One worrisome proposal that already has earned support from Montana’s head elections official promises to create a new barrier to access by getting rid of same-day voter registration.
For many Montanans, that would mean making at least two trips to the nearest elections center — one to register and a second to actually vote. That puts an extra burden on eligible voters who may need in-person help or who have mobility or transportation challenges. It also places a little extra hardship on many residents who live in remote places. And it would add a little extra confusion for some first-time voters who have never participated in an election before.
House Bill 176, introduced by Rep. Sharon Greef, R-Florence, seeks to close late voter registration on the Friday before an election day. It does provide an exception for military and overseas electors, but neglects to consider the many other voters who may have good reason for waiting until Election Day to register to vote. Those considerations are why a number of groups, including organizations promoting voter access on Montana’s reservations, turned out to the State Administration Committee hearing to oppose the bill.
At the hearing, Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobson, who prior to her election to the position served as deputy secretary of state, spoke in support of HB 176, calling it “very important legislation” and one of several upcoming proposals dealing with election matters.
She noted, along with other election officials who spoke in support of the measure, that same-day registration places a burden on elections staff who already are facing long hours helping voters through long lines on Election Day. However, that’s an argument for augmenting county election resources, not reducing voter accessibility.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 21 states and the District of Columbia have same-day registration. The organization also notes that there is strong evidence same-day registration increases voter turnout and that “Same day registration states also tend to outperform other states in terms of turnout percentages.”
In the most recent election, 612,075 voters cast a ballot for a turnout rate topping 81%. Many counties, including Missoula, held the election primarily by mail-in ballot. Doing so allowed voters to fill out their ballots without fear of unnecessary exposure to COVID-19.
As the national Brennan Center for Justice reported in its Voting Laws Roundup 2021, different states are now pulling in opposite directions following historic turnout and increased mail voting in 2020. At least 28 states are looking at measures that would limit voter access, largely through new mail voting and voter ID requirements, while 35 states are pushing to expand mail voting or loosen restrictions.
Montana has bills in the Legislature going in both directions. Over in the Montana Senate, the State Administration Committee last week held a hearing on Senate Bill 107, introduced by Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Helena. The measure from Bennett, who lost his bid for secretary of state in the November 2020 elections, would extend the close of regular voter registration until 10 days before an election day, instead of the current 30 days.
And Senate Bill 15, introduced by Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, is specifically targeted at making voting more accessible for electors with disabilities. Among other steps, it would make voter interface devices more widely available.
Both Senate bills promise to help more Montanans overcome barriers to voting. As such, they should be supported and passed by legislators in recognition of the varying needs of their voting constituents.
And for that same reason, legislators should not erect any new obstacles to make voting more difficult for any Montanan.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.