Don't make voting more difficult for Montanans

When legislators want to give Montana voters the final say on changes to state law, they sometimes pass a referendum putting an issue on the next general election ballot.

This session, a number of such referendums are in the works, such as the one that would require health care providers to try to save the lives of infants born during an abortion. If this bill passes the Legislature (and survives constitutional challenges), Montanans will have final say at the ballot box.

If, that is, they can get to a ballot box. Other legislative measures under consideration this session seek to alter the way the voting process works in Montana. One worrisome proposal that already has earned support from Montana’s head elections official promises to create a new barrier to access by getting rid of same-day voter registration.