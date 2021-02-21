Don't mess with Medicaid

A number of legislative proposals introduced this session aim to improve health care in Montana. These bills are meeting with differing degrees of bipartisan support, but if there’s one key health care program that has proven itself in spades and should not be tampered with, it’s Medicaid expansion.

Alas, at least one measure wending its way through the Senate would create onerous new requirements that are certain to reduce the number of people covered by Medicaid, as well as other public welfare safety net programs. That would be a considerable mistake at any time, but is especially unconscionable as Montanans struggle to recover from the crippling effects of a pandemic.

Medicaid expansion has faced misinformed opposition before, but managed to win bipartisan legislative approval in 2015. A provision of the Affordable Care Act, the expansion meant the federal government would help provide health care coverage for eligible Montanans. However, state legislators made sure to attach a sunset date that would have allowed the program to expire in 2019. Then, during the 2019 session, legislators agreed to extend Medicaid expansion until 2025, but only after attaching additional restrictions, such as premium payments and work requirements. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has yet to approve those added requirements.