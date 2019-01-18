Hundreds of huckleberries to the hundreds of folks who participated in Missoula Downtown Master Plan events this week, from design charrettes in which participants drew up their own visions to open workshops that brought together broad cross-sections of the community. This afternoon, from 4-6 p.m. at the Wilma, a compilation of these suggestions will be presented in a “wrap-up” event that promises a glimpse at what the eventual plan might look like — and still more opportunity for public input. Even if you weren’t able to attend any of this week’s events, it’s still not too late to have your say: go to missoulasdowntownmasterplan.mindmixer.com for more information and to share ideas.
Decaffeinated chokecherries to Providence St. Patrick Hospital for booting its local supplier of coffee beans in favor of the ubiquitous Starbucks at its Grounds & Grains cafe. The decision may have been made with an eye on the bottom line, but it’s an understatement to say customers are not happy about the switch. The Missoulian received more than 400 emoji reactions and 100 comments on our Facebook post at last count, and if there were any comments in support of St. Pat’s decision, they were few and far between. Sometimes it’s worth it to spend a little more to be a good neighbor and support local business — especially when it comes to really good coffee.
A huckleberry salute to University of Montana President Seth Bodnar, who officially joined the Montana National Guard last week, making him one of the few, the proud, the … oh, wrong slogan. Bodnar happens to be a former U.S. Army Green Beret who graduated first in his class at West Point, and remained a member of the Army National Reserve. Sworn into the Montana Guard as a major, Bodnar is expected to be assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters and will not, hopefully, be deployed any time soon.
A block of chokecherries to the ongoing federal government shutdown, which caused a major fire conference in Missoula to be canceled this month. The three-day conference at the University of Montana would have brought in fire managers from the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management, among other organizations, to share crucial scientific information and ideas on the urgent matters of forest firefighting and wildfire management.
Additionally, the final record of decision on a major national forest management plan in Montana was recently published in the Federal Register, but is unavailable for public review thanks to the shutdown.
Three helpings of huckleberries to the Three Rivers Collaborative, which has the ambitious goal of helping guide the future of the sections of Bitterroot, Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers that run through Missoula. More than two dozen people from state and local government agencies, advocacy groups and businesses gathered last week to discuss the challenges facing the rivers, from the crowds of tubers who use the river each summer to parking and accessibility. The next step will be a community open house on Feb. 21.