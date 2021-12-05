Editor’s notebook: Alden offer for Lee is not a done deal

Many of our readers were taken aback recently by the news that Alden Global Capital has made a hostile bid to buy Lee Enterprises, owner of the Missoulian and four other newspapers in Montana.

Alden already owns 6% of Lee’s stock. Alden sent a letter to Lee’s board of directors offering to buy the rest for $24 a share, which totals around $141 million, in cash. Lee stock has since surged above the $24 mark.

Readers have reason to be concerned. “Alden has the reputation of significantly cutting costs in newsrooms that it acquires, including selling the newspaper's real estate and laying off a significant percentage of newsroom staff,” reported Cara Smith of the Quad-City Times, a newspaper in Lee’s corporate base of Davenport, Iowa.

“The newspaper business has been consolidating as it struggles with a digital transition and shrinking revenues, and financial firms like Alden have taken an increasingly prominent role as owners,” she continued. “Newsroom jobs dropped nearly in half from 2004 to 2018, according to Pew Research, and the pandemic has exacerbated those stresses.”

The Missoulian has received a number of emails and letters to the editor since the news broke, all urging Lee to reject the offer.

Many of those folks think the deal is a fait accompli — it’s not. While it certainly could happen, Lee’s board of directors has not weighed in yet.

In response, the board has approved a shareholder rights plan — also known as a “poison pill” — that would prevent Alden from acquiring more than 10 percent of the company.

The plan will be in effect for a year, the Wall Street Journal reported. Lee Chairman Mary Junck said the plan would give the board and its shareholders time to assess the acquisition proposal without undue pressure.

“Consistent with its fiduciary duties, Lee’s Board has taken this action to ensure our shareholders receive fair treatment, full transparency and protection in connection with Alden’s unsolicited proposal to acquire Lee,” Junck said in a statement.

To be clear, I have no insight into the process, other than what has been publicly reported. And Lee’s directors cannot comment on what they are thinking, even to their employees.

Meanwhile, the Poynter Institute reported that unions representing 12 Lee Enterprises newsrooms sent a joint letter to the board, urging them to reject any offers made by Alden to take over the chain.

“They will take this proud company, built over decades of hard work, and leave it in ashes. Thousands of us will lose our jobs, and the communities we serve will never recover,” the letter reads. “Cities with weakened or shuttered newspapers have lower turnout, higher taxes, more corruption and increased polarization. Our democracy suffers, and Alden reaps the rewards.”

Connecting the dots

Several savvy Missoulian readers immediately connected the dots regarding Alden, sending links to an Oct. 14 Atlantic story headlined “A secretive hedge fund is gutting newsrooms: Inside Alden Global Capital.”

Several readers have also asked how they can help. I have been touched by the words of praise for the work that the Missoulian does, and the value they place on “objective professional reporting on important local issues,” as one reader wrote.

If you feel that way, the best recourse is to email the board at ir@lee.net and tell them what you think.

Given recent developments, it’s understandable that Missoulian readers are feeling uneasy. When the decision was made to sell our office building, the Missoulian printing was moved to Helena earlier this year. And now the Alden bid.

The picture is not all gloom and doom. We’re still delivering newspapers every day, trucked in from Helena. The Missoulian staff will move to a new office elsewhere in the city, probably in March. And the news staff has not been cut — our reporters, editors and photographers work hard every day to bring you a newspaper and a digital report you can be proud of, focusing on local and state news.

The Missoulian, its sister Lee newspapers and its new state capital bureau represent by far the largest newsgathering operations in Montana. No one else is even close.

Our circulation growth has been remarkable this past year, with paid subscription up 31% in the last 12 months. Thanks to all of our new subscribers for investing in local journalism. We routinely are a leader in Lee for readership growth. The journalism we produce is in more demand than ever, and more people are reading us than ever before.

All of this is what brought me to Missoula earlier this year. I’m proud to lead this staff, and I’ll stack this newsroom up against any newspaper of comparable size anywhere in the country.

Missoulian building

Speaking of the sale of the Missoulian building, I would be remiss in not commenting on the toxic nature of the debate over its future.

As reported by David Erickson, one of the buyers, Aaron Wagner, apologized after sending “heinous” messages on social media to many people in Missoula.

I won’t repeat them here. They were inexcusable. But some of the comments he was responding to were equally vile. Some commenters made sexual references to his wife and daughters, and several others threatened to shoot him if he was spotted in Missoula.

Wagner and his partners plan an enormous $100 million commercial redevelopment project on the site. Conversations about gentrification, affordable housing and the changing character of the Hip Strip neighborhood are all legitimate topics for debate, but anonymous expressions of hate are not the way to make progress.

The developers likely shot themselves in their collective feet, figuratively, by not revealing their plans — or their identities — during the city’s rezoning process for the property. If they had, the people who care so much about our city’s future could have had their say in a much more dignified setting.

Jim Van Nostrand is executive editor of The Missoulian. Reach him at jimvan@missoulian.com

