Editor’s notebook: New Missoulian, Ravalli Republic websites to launch this week

The websites of the Missoulian and the Ravalli Republic will have a new look and feel starting Tuesday.

The new design should be live by around 10:30 a.m. that day. The change will look more sleek and modern, a pivot from the old layout which featured more traditional newspaper-style elements.

Readers will notice that visually engaging multimedia content, such as photos, galleries and video, is front and center throughout the new sites.

The websites will look different, but the way the Missoulian and Ravalli Republic newsrooms operate them will remain the same. We are digital-first operations, meaning we post breaking news online as soon as possible to our websites, Facebook, Twitter and your mobile devices. Then we update that news as often as necessary and prepare it for the next print edition.