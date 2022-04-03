Editorial: Destroying the village in order to save it

During the Battle of Bến Tre in the Vietnam War, an American Army major made the observation “it became necessary to destroy the town to save it.”

The live-action role players of the “Stop the Steal” movement might spend some time studying both historical and current war reports to gauge the impact of their attacks on the American election system. Last week, a group of local Republican Party members spent $5,000 and two days of their lives trying to restore faith in the Missoula County Elections Office.

They did so by re-checking accusations by the Montana Election Integrity Project that more than 4,500 voters cast disputed ballots in the 2020 presidential election. Upon further review, only 71 out of nearly 72,000 mail ballots were found improperly accounted for. That works out to a 0.1% error margin. And that’s the typical error margin for past elections.

Missoula County Republican Central Committee Chairwoman Vondene Kopetski and her volunteers oversaw the audit. When it was over, she told Lee State Bureau reporter Sam Wilson she hoped new voters coming to Missoula would vote Republican. And she added “I want them to be sure that Montana is a place where you can trust the elections departments, where your votes do count."

The Montana Election Integrity Project and its leader, state Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, have campaigned around the state that Missoula’s election officials can’t be trusted. As Tschida told a crowd at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds last September, “I’m not convinced. I don’t believe it was (a fair election), because there were just far too many little whiffs of smoke, and maybe some open fires, that lead me to believe this was not fair.”

Tschida didn’t show up to see his audit audited last week. Nor did he accept repeated requests to discuss the results or his past claims.

But his claims, and those of his fellow “Stop the Steal” campaigners, have done exactly the kind of destruction Kopetski worries about. Her vote registration organizers report troubling numbers of potential GOP voters who plan to sit out the next election because they think the 4,500-ballot discrepancy is real. A recent survey by the conservative American Enterprise Institute found cratering confidence in the election system among Republican voters, with as many as two-thirds believing that President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was illegitimate.

Tschida did find time to clap back at former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot, who editorialized that Montanans expect leaders to speak their minds, stick to the facts and remember that “drivel and deceit are quickly set aside as a waste of precious time.” Tschida preferred former President Donald Trump, declaring “As retired military, I have only one requirement: A leader is someone I would follow into hell, because I know he or she would find us a way out. Trump is that person.”

Racicot’s letter was prompted by Trump’s praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and Trump’s strategic military advice to paint Chinese flags on NATO jets and “bomb the s*** out of Russia.”

That’s the kind of leadership that has got thousands of ill-prepared Russian conscript troops killed in Putin’s attempt to steal Ukrainian democratic independence. That’s the leadership that triggered January 6th rioters to attack their own police officers and sack their own United States Capitol to steal a constitutional change of administration.

That’s destroying a village in order to save it.

