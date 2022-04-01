Editorial: Wolves belong to national public trust

Past-due chokecherries to Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks for prompting a lawsuit over slow response to six records requests on wolf-hunting deliberations. Wolves of the Rockies and Trap Free Montana seek communications from game wardens in a case of possibly illegal wolf-hunting by helicopter near Wisdom, agendas and minutes of public meetings that aren’t online, Fish and Game commissioners’ communications regarding wolf-hunting regulations and copies of wolf-harvest forms from the 2021 season. Wolves of the Rockies also seeks records of donations for wolf-control programs and citations against FG Commissioner Patrick Tabor’s Swan Mountain Outfitters.

The lawsuit alleges that FWP has not responded to any of these requests, or provided schedules or filing cost estimates. The Montana Constitution grants the public wide access to the activity and records of public agencies. It’s baked into the job of state government. Beyond that, practically everyone interested in America’s wildlife has an interest in Montana’s wolf policy. Those wolves belong to the national public trust. Montanans must justify state wolf management to the nation, not just the official across the agency hallway.

Well-distributed huckleberries to the judge who blocked the Legislature’s attempt to replace at-large state Supreme Court justice elections with regional district races. It’s hard to swallow accusations of “court-packing” and “activist judges” by the same people who insist on dismantling well-tested traditions of judicial independence and separation of powers. Political outrage peddlers ignored a nine-year-old Supreme Court precedent and the Legislative Service Division’s own warning that such a move violates the Montana State Constitution. That smacks of the kind of zombie politics that wastes public time.

Inky blue huckleberries to the estate of Steve Dolberg, who donated $585,000 to the Institute for Journalism and Natural Resources. IJNR grew out of the University of Montana’s School of Journalism and former Dean Frank Allen. It organizes field reporting and training opportunities for reporters around the nation to gain expertise on environmental issues. Its next workshop (applications due April 6) will take 15 journalists to Boise for face-to-face interviews at the National Interagency Fire Center and with wildfire researchers at Boise State University. As wildfire smoke spreads across international boundaries and wildfire flames jump city limits, the news-reading public needs to be as conversant in fire science as it is about tornadoes and hurricanes. INJR’s workshops have delved into agriculture policy, recreation management, forestry, and other ecological topics from the Chesapeake Bay to California.

Chokecherries are hard to swallow, but we’d better gulp down a handful along with the advice from UM Fire Ecologist Phil Higuera and colleagues to the Montana Environmental Quality Council on wildfire trends. Three out of every four wildfires have humans for parents. We need to take much greater responsibility to prevent ones we don’t plan, and to properly nurture the fire ecology our landscape needs and depends on. At the same time, we have to brace for the cost of fixing the problem decades of misguided landscape management has produced.

Reconstituted huckleberries to Missoula recyclers who emptied out much of the Missoulian Newspaper building’s legacy desks and furniture last week after a move to 2291 W. Broadway. A lot of that office inventory has been in service since the building opened in 1985. The staff left it smeared with ink, pressure-coated with deadline sweat, polished with community friction and dented by hard use. We doubt any of those relics will get the same public display granted to old Roxy Theatre movie seats or Marshall Mountain chairlift swings. But we take comfort in the fact that they will serve as work benches, home office furnishings or tree forts instead of landfill.

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian’s editorial board.

