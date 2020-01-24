Old and tired chokecherries to the persistent racism and ignorance that not only continue to pervade Montana, but seem to be newly emboldened in recent years.
On the eve of this past Martin Luther King Jr. Day, more than 380 email accounts at the University of Montana received anti-Semitic messages and a link to buy a bigoted book called “Jews Selling Blacks.” While far from the only example of such hate in western Montana, the emails were a timely illustration of the need to continue Dr. King’s important work of promoting equality for all.
An outpouring of huckleberries to all those in our community who spent MLK Day, and other days throughout the year, doing just that. On Monday, Missoulians of all races, faiths and ethnicities gathered to rally for community unity, or volunteered their time and talents in an outpouring of civic action.
And an especially supportive helping of huckleberries to UM graduate Meshayla Cox, who now works at the nonprofit Montana Racial Equity Project. The Missoulian featured Cox as our “Monday’s Montanan,” describing how she helps confront both overt and covert racism. The story received more than 200 comments on Facebook, and sadly, many of these only served to show that Cox has her work cut out for her in better educating Montanans about racism, discrimination and bigotry.
A chokecherry-stained stack of job applications to all the Missoula workers whose employers closed this year, or recently announced they will soon be closing. At least five businesses have announced closures just this month, from small businesses like the Pita Pit to local businesses like the Green Light downtown, to major anchors like JCPenney and Lucky’s Market in Southgate Mall. Lucky’s alone accounted for some 150 jobs.
On the bright side, the Bureau of Business and Economic Research is touring the state next week to share insights into the effects of Montana’s persistently low unemployment rate and the growing struggle to hire enough workers to meet demand. Hopefully this means that every worker in need of a job will have a new one in no time.
Unstable chokecherries to the Maclay Bridge, which has become a growing safety concern after it required patches to cover visible holes in the pavement last fall, and last week was deemed by the Montana Department of Transportation to be unsafe for school buses. The one-lane bridge over the Bitterroot River has been at the center of a long-simmering dispute between neighbors who want the historic bridge rehabilitated, and residents who want a new bridge built at South Avenue. Earlier this month, Missoula County Commissioners formally requested that the state take over management of the new bridge construction project that, if it proceeds on schedule, will not begin until 2024.
Top-ranking huckleberries to Missoula and Montana for continuing to produce among the highest rates of Peace Corps volunteers in the nation. Montana placed third in the most recent ranking of states with Peace Corps volunteers, with about 5 per 100,000 residents. Meanwhile, Missoula placed second on the list of communities, with a whopping 13.7 volunteers per 100,000 residents. The only community to rank higher was Charlottesville, Virginia, with a rate of 16.5 volunteers. Peace Corps volunteers help boost health projects, women’s entrepreneurism, food security and many other initiatives throughout the world, and Missoula can take pride in having so many residents willing to make a difference.