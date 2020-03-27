Extended closures painful but necessary

Extended huckleberries to the ongoing closures aimed at keeping as many people safe from the coronavirus pandemic swiftly making its presence known in Montana. It was smart of Gov. Steve Bullock to issue an official announcement, echoed by Missoula County officials, directing public schools, dine-in businesses and others to remain closed at least through April 10. Further, all non-essential social gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited for the time being. While recognizing that these mandates create a hardship for many Montanans, it is important to recognize that they are life-saving measures and are our best hope of protecting public health.
Disrupted chokecherries to the burgeoning unemployment rate resulting from current business closures and service limitations — and a balanced helping of huckleberries to employers and workers alike who are making these sacrifices in order to keep their customers, and the greater community, safe and healthy.
Re-imagined huckleberries to those individuals and businesses who are coming up with creative ways to meet community needs during this unusual time. For one, Green Ridge Biosolutions, a CBD manufacturing company in Ronan, quickly began using its stock to produce hand sanitizer. The owners of Southgate Mall closed the building to the public (although restaurants with exterior entrances remain open for carry-out and delivery) and offered the mall space to government agencies for potential use as a distribution center for emergencies supplies or medical testing. And dozens of local entrepreneurs and artists are adapting to reach Missoulians at home safely, through deliveries or online services.
Costly chokecherries to the expected financial hit — up to $18 million — to the Montana University System because of the effects of the coronavirus, including canceled concerts and public events. Students were urged not to return to campus after spring break earlier this month, and those who remained were told to go home if at all possible. Those students will be relieved to know that the universities will provide refunds for housing and meal plans within the next few weeks; meanwhile, university officials are looking into the added costs of expanding online education.
United huckleberries to the stimulus package approved by the U.S. Senate on a 96-0 vote this past Wednesday. Both of Montana’s senators voted for the $2 trillion bill that included a number of significant amendments after Senate Democrats balked at an earlier version. While neither party was entirely satisfied by the final bill, the bipartisan vote represents a willingness to compromise and act in the best interests of the country to provide urgently needed relief to small businesses, workers, families, hospitals, emergency responders, rural communities, tribes, and state and local governments.
Underhanded chokecherries to the Montana Republican Party for working through less-than-transparent channels to qualify the Montana Green Party for this year’s election, even though the Green Party is not planning to run any candidates. The state Republican Party spent some $100,000 to gather signatures on behalf of the Green Party, presumably in the hopes of drawing votes away from Democratic candidates. It’s a tactic that’s been used by both major parties in the past, with Democratic allies boosting Libertarian candidates in order to siphon votes from Republicans. But Montana voters should be aware that any Green Party candidates listed on their ballots this November might not actually represent that party’s platform.
An outpouring of huckleberries to the numerous donations that are helping make coronavirus closures a little more bearable for those hit hardest. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation is giving $450,000 to 86 Montana organizations helping to meet community needs, and the United Way of Missoula County has doled out $100,000 in one-time grants of $400, plus $5,000 for Missoula Aging Services and another $5,000 for the YWCA of Missoula — grants made possible by the boundless generosity of caring Missoulians.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
