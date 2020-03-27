Extended closures painful but necessary

Costly chokecherries to the expected financial hit — up to $18 million — to the Montana University System because of the effects of the coronavirus, including canceled concerts and public events. Students were urged not to return to campus after spring break earlier this month, and those who remained were told to go home if at all possible. Those students will be relieved to know that the universities will provide refunds for housing and meal plans within the next few weeks; meanwhile, university officials are looking into the added costs of expanding online education.

United huckleberries to the stimulus package approved by the U.S. Senate on a 96-0 vote this past Wednesday. Both of Montana’s senators voted for the $2 trillion bill that included a number of significant amendments after Senate Democrats balked at an earlier version. While neither party was entirely satisfied by the final bill, the bipartisan vote represents a willingness to compromise and act in the best interests of the country to provide urgently needed relief to small businesses, workers, families, hospitals, emergency responders, rural communities, tribes, and state and local governments.