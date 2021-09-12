Farewell from the Missoulian's opinion editor

You know that feeling you get when you check the mailbox, and in among all the bills and flyers, there’s an actual, honest-to-God, handwritten letter?
It’s a rare experience these days, I know. Yet I’ve enjoyed that feeling on a near-daily basis for the past 14 years.
Now I’m turning in my media pass to go help with communications at Missoula County Public Schools.
Opening letters from readers is one of the many things I will miss about being the Missoulian’s opinion editor. With so much of modern communication taking place through email and other online channels, the fact that some people still took the time to write down their thoughts and sacrifice a stamp never failed to impress. The contents of those letters never failed to surprise, either. There was no predicting whether a letter would be from a frequent writer on a well-worn topic, someone I’d never heard from introducing an entirely new issue, or just someone seeking to make an anonymous contribution to the rumor mill.
I’ve spent hours upon hours chasing down rumors, and increasingly larger chunks of my days fact-checking and clearing up misleading claims. What you see on the published page is only a drop of the deluge that confronts an opinion page editor each day. Truly, there is no shortage of opinions.
A lot of things, more than I would have liked, still slipped through. I won’t miss having late-night panic attacks, wondering if I’ve forgotten something important for the next day’s paper. And I won’t miss having every single mistake — from the tiniest typo to the most enormous error in judgment — set in ink for all the world to see.
It’s been said that newspapers provide the “first rough draft of history,” and that history includes what people felt and thought about the pressing issues affecting their lives and their world. It’s been my privilege to have a hand in editing those first drafts, to help polish the gems of discourse freely traded among the many thoughtful, opinionated, inspired and provoked members of this community.
We live among some of the best writers and brightest minds anywhere in the country. We share our ever-evolving home with a vibrant mix of brilliant and kindhearted people, people who add depth to our daily lives in innumerable ways. We are showered in opportunities, in our generous community, to share cultures, to try out new ideas, to work and create and celebrate together.
Our community is also deeply divided. We face serious problems and cannot seem to unite over even the easiest solutions. Bridging those divisions is a messy business that can too easily devolve into personal insults and lazy reasoning that at best get us nowhere and at worst drive us further apart.
Holding those edges together is often thankless, always hard work. I’m well aware that reading opinions that conflict with one’s own can be uncomfortable — infuriating, even, especially if they are poorly articulated or obviously off-base. Why does anyone subject themselves to this discomfort?
I believe it’s because we are driven by a common desire to better understand our community and our world. We hear the call to be curious, we have the drive to learn, the need to know. Isn’t that why you read a newspaper? I know it’s the reason I do.
That curiosity is something you and I share with the amazing journalists, past and present, of the Missoulian. I will miss watching these incredibly talented, thoughtful, smart, self-sacrificing people at work in the newsroom. I have had an inside window into that work for some time now, and let me tell you, you could not find a more committed and passionate group of journalists anywhere.
They have, to put it mildly, a tough job that is only getting tougher in this age of misinformation and disinformation and social media newsfeed algorithms. There are fake news sites and people deliberately blurring the lines between news and commentary in order to further their agenda. Having to constantly reinforce the lines between fact and opinion doesn’t make journalists’ job any easier.
My two kids have grown from toddlers to teenagers in this newsroom. We have hosted baby showers in one another’s back yards, cried at our former colleague’s funerals and fumed at round after round of senseless layoffs. We also ate a lot of election-night pizza and kept our snack table covered with a colorful array of desserts.
The opinion editor before me, Steve Woodruff, made it for 20 years. Before him, Sam Reynolds led the Missoulian’s editorial pages for more than 25 years. They left legacies. I’ve nowhere begun to fill their shoes, but after reading thousands of submissions, writing hundreds of editorials and attending dozens of debates, I feel I’m qualified to offer an observation:
The best arguments — the ones that change minds, or at least sow the seeds — are based on straightforward facts and solid reasoning, explained in a way that’s accessible to anyone, and served up with a healthy dose of humanity.
It’s easy to get hung up on all the missed opportunities when confronted with a closing door. I’ll be satisfied if I’ve helped encourage my fellow Missoulians to be a little less quick to judgment and anger, a little more curious and compassionate.
At the end of my days in this rare role within the news industry, I can declare with confidence that the opinions published in the Missoulian are unmatched. And that, my fellow Missoulians, is because those opinions are yours. They are pieces of you — the crazy uncles and caring aunts, the wise elders and idealistic youth, the dad with dirt under his fingernails and the mom-slash-CEO — the forever squabbling family members who share the home that I love.
Thank you for sharing your opinions with me. It’s been an honor.
Tyler Christensen will be the Missoulian's Opinion Editor for a few more days.