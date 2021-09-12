Farewell from the Missoulian's opinion editor

I believe it’s because we are driven by a common desire to better understand our community and our world. We hear the call to be curious, we have the drive to learn, the need to know. Isn’t that why you read a newspaper? I know it’s the reason I do.

That curiosity is something you and I share with the amazing journalists, past and present, of the Missoulian. I will miss watching these incredibly talented, thoughtful, smart, self-sacrificing people at work in the newsroom. I have had an inside window into that work for some time now, and let me tell you, you could not find a more committed and passionate group of journalists anywhere.

They have, to put it mildly, a tough job that is only getting tougher in this age of misinformation and disinformation and social media newsfeed algorithms. There are fake news sites and people deliberately blurring the lines between news and commentary in order to further their agenda. Having to constantly reinforce the lines between fact and opinion doesn’t make journalists’ job any easier.

My two kids have grown from toddlers to teenagers in this newsroom. We have hosted baby showers in one another’s back yards, cried at our former colleague’s funerals and fumed at round after round of senseless layoffs. We also ate a lot of election-night pizza and kept our snack table covered with a colorful array of desserts.