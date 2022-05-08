Farewell, Jim Strauss

When asked for thoughts about his retirement last week, Missoulian Publisher Jim Strauss started off with regrets.

He regretted stepping away when the newspaper’s circulation was up 32% over last year, and its digital revenue was up 45%. He regretted leaving a network of organizations and civic groups he’d joined to weave the newspaper into the community. Looking way back, he regretted having only spent nine months as a reporter before getting pulled into management, first as editor, then city editor, executive editor and then publisher of the Great Falls Tribune.

He regretted what he joked was his biggest failure: Flunking retirement from the Tribune to come lead the Missoulian five months later in 2018.

Journalists give themselves lots of awards. We consider the Pulitzer Prize our version of the Oscar. Jim Strauss led the Great Falls Tribune newsroom when Eric Newhouse won a Pulitzer there in 2000.

We do not give awards for figuring out how to run a community-facing business through an unprecedented disease pandemic – how to send a tightly collaborative organization of digital-dependent professionals home to work off laptops at their isolated kitchen tables. We don’t give awards for orchestrating the transfer of printing press duties across the Continental Divide, after Missoula’s real estate market made our Clark Fork Riverfront headquarters an underperforming asset.

“Jim Strauss was one of the finest journalists in Montana,” said Kathy Best, the Missoulian executive editor when he joined the paper and now director of Howard Center for Investigative Journalism, at Philip Merrill college of Journalism at University of Maryland. “He was the last editor in modern times to lead his newsroom to a Pulitzer Prize in Montana. He brought that sensibility and respect for the newsroom to his job as publisher of the Missoulian. His support is one of the reasons that the Missoulian newsroom was allowed to devote resources to investigating residential treatment centers for troubled kids, which resulted in changes in state law. Jim’s work in Missoula and in Great Falls made Montana a better state."

Best, who also led the Seattle Times to two Pulitzers, added Strauss was “one of the kindest, most thoughtful people I’ve ever met in journalism.”

Tom Kotynski was associate editor under Strauss at the Great Falls Tribune. He recalled Strauss’ determination to balance high quality on the page with high visibility in the community.

“He went from being top dog on the news side to being top dog on the business side, and had high credibility on both sides,” Kotynski said. “When he became publisher, he took a year and surveyed the landscape before he did too much. Then when he came out he had everybody’s confidence. And he was very careful about the people he hired.”

Strauss leaves the publisher’s desk as the Missoulian crests one of the biggest waves it’s floated in the past decades. In the next few weeks, we will be bringing on a new outdoors/natural resources reporter. The Missoulian also hosts the Lee Enterprises digital media director for the Rocky Mountain West. Starting in June, it will be headquarters for a new Indigenous Affairs reporter and a videographer, both dedicated to stories with statewide and regional impact.

In a corporate restructuring, Billings Gazette Publisher Dave Worstell now has executive responsibilities for the Missoulian, the Helena Independent Record, the Montana Standard in Butte and the Ravalli Republic in Hamilton, along with 406 Sports. The Missoulian remains a locally managed newsroom, with a locally directed advertising staff.

Strauss plans to stay in the area, where his wife Dee Strauss continues as executive director of The Village Health and Rehabilitation.

“Newsroom staffing will be full in a couple weeks, so there’s a good foundation in place as we move on,” said Strauss, who turned 65 this year. ““We’re bringing that audience to our advertisers and bringing their messages to the people they need to reach.”

