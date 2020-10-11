Fielder has edge in race for Montana Public Service Commission

Voters in Montana Public Service Commission District 4 are fortunate to be faced with a choice of two exceptionally strong candidates.

Both have demonstrated a commitment to acting in the best interests of Montana consumers and a willingness to stand up to powerful interests. They are in agreement that alternative energy sources ought to be given a real chance to prove themselves on a level playing field.

The current commission’s ongoing infighting and petty personal attacks have served Montana poorly. Democrat Monica Tranel and Republican Jennifer Fielder, who have been targeted by criticism from within and outside their respective political parties, have shown they are above such behavior.

Either candidate would represent a significant improvement for the PSC, but Fielder has the edge due to her unique capacity to unite a fractured commission. Her fellow Republicans will respect her as a fiercely independent thinker and a no-nonsense leader. She is the breath of fresh air the commission so badly needs right now.

The five members of the Montana PSC deal in highly technical issues concerning their quasi-judicial role of overseeing business related to the energy industry, telecommunications, railroads and pipelines. They even delve into taxi and waste disposal services.