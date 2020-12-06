Fight for Land and Water Conservation Fund still isn't finished

The Land and Water Conservation Fund was supposed to be a done deal.

The legislation that finally provided full and permanent funding for the LWCF has been signed and celebrated. Congratulations have been passed around to all those who worked so hard to kick it across the finish line.

The LWCF will be fully funded in perpetuity at $900 million a year thanks to the Great American Outdoors Act, which also allocated $9.5 billion to begin work on the backlog of maintenance projects on federal lands. That funding is expected to create at least 100,000 jobs and provide a much-needed shot in the arm to states like Montana that have significant outdoor economies, while taking some of the pressure off public lands that have seen record visitation in recent months in spite of — or perhaps due to — the pandemic.

But instead of rolling out as duly authorized, allowing states to start planning for important land projects in 2021 and putting people to work, the LWCF is entangled in a mess of regulatory strings unnecessarily attached by Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt.