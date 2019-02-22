Sixteen big bowls of huckleberries to the staff and supporters of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, which is celebrating its 16th year with yet another impressive lineup of film premiers, workshops and events. Drawing an estimated audience of about 20,000, roughly one-third of which hail from outside Missoula, the festival is one of the major forces helping to grow Missoula’s reputation as a hub for arts and culture not just in western Montana, but throughout the West.
Unbalanced chokecherries to Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, who is catching well-deserved criticism from some constituents over his apparent “preferential treatment” of a group that wants to rehabilitate the historic Maclay Bridge rather than see the construction of a new South Avenue Bridge. Explaining why he has been forwarding emails from private individuals to members of the Maclay Bridge Alliance, Strohmaier said he wants “to hear from the other side of the aisle.” However, he has not afforded the other side the same opportunities — revealing an obvious bias on this issue.
$20 worth of huckleberries to the increased airline competition at the Missoula International Airport. That’s how much, on average, flyers saved per round trip since last summer thanks to the addition of American Airlines service, according to airport authorities and the Missoula Economic Partnership, which looked at numbers from the U.S. Department of Transportation to calculate the estimated savings. All told, the savings from increased competition added up to a total $2.8 million for domestic travelers departing from and arriving to the Missoula airport in the third quarter of 2018.
A depleted cushion of chokecherries to the reduced size of the University of Montana athletic department’s financial reserves. While the use of reserve funds was fully intentional and made sense given the increasing costs of athletic scholarships and the new Champions Center, the scant $21,000 remaining in the department’s rainy day fund isn’t enough to stave off concern about unexpected funding emergencies in the near future. The department needn’t build its reserves back up to the $730,000 high it accumulated in 2015, but somewhere in the middle would be a lot more reassuring.
Huckleberry cookies to the four Girl Scouts from Washington Middle School who recently took home the top prize in a state robotics competition and are now raising money to attend the championship in Houston, Texas, in April. The team — dubbed the Intergalacducks — beat out more than 70 other teams at the competition in Bozeman last month with their robot design, programming, research and theme focused on hydroponics and astronaut mental health. To support their fundraising efforts, visit the team’s website at intergalacducks.com.