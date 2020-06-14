Final push for full funding for Land and Water Conservation Fund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A decades-long battle could end very soon, if only a few key members of Congress will finally pull their pack mules out of their canyons and see the forest for the trees.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund is one of those programs of special importance to states such as Montana, where public lands are not only a way of life but also a major pillar of the economy. Yet for too long the LWCF has been left to languish at the bottom of the list of priorities in Congress, despite its obvious public benefit and strong bipartisan support.

Too often many members of Congress fail to grasp the true value of America’s public lands, and are content to leave critical maintenance and conservation projects chronically underfunded.

A mere drop in the federal budget, the LWCF has been fully filled to its $900 million cap only twice in all the years since it was established in 1965 as a way to repay Americans for oil extraction from our shared off-shore property. Perennially in danger of non-renewal, the fund was intended to shore up access to public lands while also ensuring their continued conservation. It is entirely funded by fees paid by energy companies that want to drill for oil and gas in federal waters.