First COVID vaccines arrive; tourists test Montanans' patience

Patient huckleberries to the Montanans whose work in the tourism industry required them to educate an unusually high number of clueless tourists this season. We all, unfortunately, have grown accustomed to stories of out-of-staters new to Montana trying to pet the bison or cook their lunch over a geyser in Yellowstone National Park. For 2020, outfitters, guides and fly shop employees have some amazing new stories to tell thanks to COVID travel restrictions that apparently led more first-time visitors to Montana. The new study from the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana found that most residents maintain positive view of tourists and tourism, but not as many as in past years.