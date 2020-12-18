First COVID vaccines arrive; tourists test Montanans' patience

Hopeful huckleberries to the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in Montana. The state received 9,750 vaccine doses from Pfizer this week, with another round of doses expected to arrive in a second shipment. In Missoula, the first delivery of 975 vaccines each was distributed to Community Medical Hospital and Providence St. Patrick Hospital so they could begin vaccinating their frontline health care workers in accordance with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services vaccination plan. Meanwhile, the University of Montana has been approved as a vaccine distributor, with three “ultra-low” temperature freezers at the ready and a fourth on its way.
Checked-out chokecherries to the regrettable but necessary closure of the Missoula Public Library’s downtown branch due to coronavirus exposure of a staff member who has no contact with the public. The branch at 455 E. Main St. will be closed until Dec. 28, meaning no material lending or curbside services will be provided while staff follow quarantine and testing recommendations. However, the virtual and online resources, as well as the phone chat line, will remain available to patrons who want access to library services without delay.
Patient huckleberries to the Montanans whose work in the tourism industry required them to educate an unusually high number of clueless tourists this season. We all, unfortunately, have grown accustomed to stories of out-of-staters new to Montana trying to pet the bison or cook their lunch over a geyser in Yellowstone National Park. For 2020, outfitters, guides and fly shop employees have some amazing new stories to tell thanks to COVID travel restrictions that apparently led more first-time visitors to Montana. The new study from the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana found that most residents maintain positive view of tourists and tourism, but not as many as in past years.
A bandshell bursting with huckleberries and holiday music to the Tuba Christmas band that held an outdoor concert in Bonner Park last weekend, bringing some sorely needed seasonal cheer — and even more sorely missed live music — to an audience that seemed happy to brave the chilly weather. With both the band and the audience maintaining social distances, there was plenty of room to view the many festive outfits, including the full Santa costume worn by conductor Gary Gillett, complete with a clear plastic face shield.
Heart-warmed huckleberries to the 50 or so people who attended a memorial for Lee Roy Nelson, who was 65 when he was killed along the Riverside Trail last month. The woman who found his body, Dorothy Williams, gathered with Nelson’s friends and others who knew him only in passing, and a few who didn’t know him at all, to share stories and ensure his life was honored after no next of kin stepped forward to claim him.
The 2020 Homeless Persons’ Memorial will be held on Monday, Dec. 21 to honor the memories of others who have died. Organized by the Missoula At-Risk Housing Coalition, the memorial will begin at 5:30 p.m. on MCAT Facebook Live or via mcat.org. The organizers ask that you consider lighting a candle in your window on this night, the longest night of the year, to acknowledge their loss.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
