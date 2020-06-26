Food bank funds, fair fun, fond farewells

Huckleberries steeped in kindness to the family of Marvin Strombo, who died Tuesday at the age of 96. Strombo, a World War II veteran, showed extraordinary grace in in tracking down the family of a Japanese soldier who died on Saipan, so that he could return the “good luck” flag he took from the man’s body. With the help of the Oregon-based Obon Society, Strombo traveled to a Japanese village in 2017 to present the flag to Sadao Yasue's family.

Chokecherries to the rising numbers of Montanans testing positive for the coronavirus, including a Missoula firefighter this week. It’s a scary reminder that, even as summertime tempts us into relaxed attitudes, we can’t afford to let down our guard when it comes to this disease. Mask up, people — it's the least we can do to take care of one another.

Caring huckleberries to the Missoula City Council and Missoula County for committing up to $75,000 each to match a state grant for which they are jointly applying to establish a Mobile Crisis Response Team to provide the first response for people experiencing behavioral health crises. It’s a win-win — aiming mental health professionals at those issues and freeing up law enforcement to fight crime.