Football wins - in more ways than one; Missoulians unite to help neighbors in need

Huckleberries in the cranberry sauce for extending the season of thanksgiving as long as possible. Here are just a few recent events worth celebrating with extra helpings of huckleberries this week:
The Sentinel Spartans gave Missoula football fans a welcome lift with their 24-15 win over Billings West last Friday, earning their school its first State AA championship since 1972 as they finished the season 10-0. Likewise, the folks in Drummond and Philipsburg also have cause to celebrate, as Flint Creek finished their season 12-0 last weekend, winning its third 8-Man Football championship in four years. Thanks are owed to all the players, coaches, assistants, parents and supporters for their dedication and hard work, and for providing a bright spot in an otherwise dismal COVID-19 year for football.
More than 40 local businesses, nonprofits and government agencies are teaming up to form Missoula Substance Abuse Connect. Launched with a $248,000 grant from the Office of National Drug Control Policy, the new coalition will study up on the most effective ways to respond to the persistent problem of drug abuse, particularly methamphetamine, which is helping to fuel the current spike in violent crime. The coalition plans to start by coordinating the efforts of its many members to prevent and treat drug abuse.
Meanwhile, another team consisting of the United Way of Missoula County, Hope Rescue Mission and the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management have joined together to launch a fully staffed “Temporary Safe Outdoor Space” on private land in Missoula. The new space will serve as a healthier, safer alternative to the camp off Reserve Street, with 20 two-person tents, shower and laundry access, wellness screenings and 24/7 staffing. The estimated $100,000 cost for the winter shelter will be covered in large part thanks to state and federal COVID-19 mitigation money. Although temporary, the shelter promises to make a lasting difference for those who need a warm place to sleep and a little help getting back on their feet.
When our neighbors are in need, Montanans come through — and that’s abundantly evident in the tallies from this year’s Can the Cats Food Drive, which collected more than 671,000 pounds of food from Griz Nation. Along with more than 403,000 pounds from Bozeman, all told, the traditional rivalry between the University of Montana football team and Montana State University netted more than 1 million pounds of food for our local pantries and food banks — a big win for both communities.
While their fellow Griz have been collecting food, a group of UM law students has been collecting clothing for the YWCA’s domestic violence shelter. Second-year law students Brenna Saffel, Annie Lewis and Kali Dimmitt-Griffin recently told the Missoulian that their class project focused not only on collecting warm winter gear and other clothing for the shelter, but also on raising awareness about domestic violence in Montana. Their drive ended on Monday, but the YWCA will still accept donations at its office at 1130 West Broadway.
Helping to fill another gap in the community, the family trio of BJ Reed, her daughter Robyn Gaddy and Gaddy’s daughter, Hallie Jo Gaddy, are mobilizing The Little Traveling Library. They are filling a van with books and, starting in December, setting up little libraries from noon to 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month in Pineview Park, and the fourth Wednesday of every month at Playfair Park. Learn more at their website: littletravelinglibrary.squarespace.com.
We can all be thankful for western Montana’s ever-inviting outdoor opportunities, especially during a pandemic that makes many indoor forms of recreation unwise. Through September 2020, the 10 state parks in Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 2 saw an increase in visitors of more than 46% — the biggest increase of any region in the state. In all, the parks welcomed 421,000 visitors, compared to 288,000 in the same time period last year.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian editorial board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
