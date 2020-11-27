Football wins - in more ways than one; Missoulians unite to help neighbors in need

Meanwhile, another team consisting of the United Way of Missoula County, Hope Rescue Mission and the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management have joined together to launch a fully staffed “Temporary Safe Outdoor Space” on private land in Missoula. The new space will serve as a healthier, safer alternative to the camp off Reserve Street, with 20 two-person tents, shower and laundry access, wellness screenings and 24/7 staffing. The estimated $100,000 cost for the winter shelter will be covered in large part thanks to state and federal COVID-19 mitigation money. Although temporary, the shelter promises to make a lasting difference for those who need a warm place to sleep and a little help getting back on their feet.

When our neighbors are in need, Montanans come through — and that’s abundantly evident in the tallies from this year’s Can the Cats Food Drive, which collected more than 671,000 pounds of food from Griz Nation. Along with more than 403,000 pounds from Bozeman, all told, the traditional rivalry between the University of Montana football team and Montana State University netted more than 1 million pounds of food for our local pantries and food banks — a big win for both communities.