Fourth of July party game

On the Fourth of July, try this thought experiment as you’re gathered around the picnic table.

Imagine sitting in a crowded bar in a far-away land, alone. Across the room, a menacing crowd gathers around a stranger. You sense trouble.

The stranger makes a desperate plea: “Help me — I’m an American!”

You can’t fight the mob, but you might talk things down. What would you say? How would you convince a roomful of angry strangers that being American was a good thing? Would it be worth your trouble?

What values would you claim? What accomplishments would you point to? What leaders do you think would command respect and sympathy from people in another land? What have you done for them lately?

When you put the Red, White and Blue on your shoulder or fly it from your truck or raise it over your front porch, what does it stand for? Liberty, fraternity and equality? Valor, innocence and justice? We’re Number One? Capitalism over Communism? Nazi-beaters?

When you see someone braving their way through horrific trials and dangers to reach the Statue of Liberty you stand beside, what do you do? What do you have to offer the tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of other teeming shores? Are you worth their sacrifice? How far back do you have to look to see your own ancestors in their faces?

When you see a neighbor’s house on fire, do you check their voter registration first before responding? Will you only accept help from those of certain politics or persuasions?

When you read something that makes your blood pressure throb, do you consider who benefits from your outrage? Are you smart enough to stay out of the stampede? Are you so starved for purpose that you’ll dedicate your life to burning down the world of others?

American exceptionalists like to claim they never would live anywhere else. We’ve got the best right here. Best homes. Best warriors. Best jobs. Best environment. Best stock market. Best health care. Best libraries. Best gun shops. Best teachers. Best music. Best laws. Best space ships. Best food banks. Best roads. Best prisons. Best politicians. Best athletes. Best children.

Take inventory. When you step in front of that mob to save that American stranger, you bring only your words. It was words written some 250 years ago that separated Americans from every other "right of kings" or "might-makes-right" tyranny.

Live up to them.

