Fresh huckleberries for freshly clean river on Earth Day

Here’s a heaping Earth Day helping of our favorite fruit to all those helpers who’ve volunteered to clean up the Clark Fork River around Missoula. In a counterintuitive twist, we can take pride in the decline of exotic, lucrative discoveries by bank-combers and snorkelers prowling for trash in the waterway. Recent years ago, cleaners crowed about finding expensive sunglasses, fishing gear and other prizes mixed with the beer cans, sandwich wrappers and other flotsam mucking up the shoreline. The overall fall in both poundage and dollar value of stuff people lose in the river indicates both better care for the environment and better skill in using it. In contrast to the global trends toward decay and dismay, this demonstration of caring for the beauty before us reinforces the case for hope in the world.

Overpriced chokecherries to the market forces driving Missoula’s housing prices to record highs and its housing availability to record lows. When the median home sale jumps 28.6% between 2020 and 2021, but nobody’s discovered a new gold mine or fountain of youth drawing people to town, such unsupported fundamentals usually forecast investment trouble ahead. That’s almost three times the 11.1% jump between 2019 and 2020 — which was a record for the previous two decades. At the same time, Missoula’s rental vacancy rate sits at 1.3%, when the comfortable norm would be 5-8%. In a place where transient students and visiting professors form a significant part of the local economy and culture, such overheated pricing of an essential commodity will leave claw marks.

Thundering huckleberries to the anticipated 500 dancer and 50 drum groups coming to the 53rd annual KyiYo Pow Wow at the University of Montana Adams Center. This celebration of Indigenous culture and community has become one of the longest-running and most famous in the nation, thanks to the dedication of its student organizers and volunteers. Grand Entry will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, and noon and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23. This Earth Day, renew your acquaintance with this display of Montana Tribal heritage.

Red-handed chokecherry stains on the cowards leaving homophobic graffiti on public spaces around Missoula. Anyone who spreads fear and intimidation in secret mirrors their own broken humanity every time they look at their own scrawls. Defacing everyone’s world for the sake of expressing someone’s internal hate solves no arguments, wins no battles and wastes cleaning supplies.

Constitutional huckleberries to the 60 Montana state legislators who voted against holding a special session to waste tax dollars on a fever dream of voter fraud. Those 10 solons who claim, "the continuing and widespread belief, among a significant majority of Montana voters, that sufficient irregularities in election security in Montana create serious doubt as to the integrity of elections in our state" need to bring their evidence to a court of law and make their case. It remains disturbing that 44 legislators still hold this unfounded view, even after the their most suspect election office (in Missoula County) underwent a thorough, GOP-authenticated review and found nothing actionable or even eyebrow-raising. It takes 75 legislators to convene such a session, after Gov. Greg Gianforte refused to authorize it. At some point, the losers might consider that hammering holes into the Ship of State merely drowns their cause faster.

