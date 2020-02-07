Garcia should listen to fellow House Republicans and resign immediately

A pre-approved serving of chokecherries to the University of Montana Foundation for requesting that a professor provide information about a speech ahead of a planned event. Whether due to miscommunication or a lack of understanding, the request was a clear violation of the university’s academic freedom policies and the professor was right to bring it to the attention of university leadership.

An unequivocal helping of huckleberries to the UM President’s Office for its strong defense of academic freedom in response to the foundation’s unreasonable request. The head of the faculty union noted that the President’s Office, once it was made aware of the complaint, “swiftly confirmed its dedication to academic freedom and indicated it would take steps to correct the situation.” And indeed, a statement from the President’ Office reiterated the institution’s support for academic freedom, explaining that it does not “review, edit, approve or otherwise vet faculty speeches or other academic products for any reason.”