Gazette opinion: Gianforte's first year — Overreach, pandemic ... and being there

It’s a year since Greg Gianforte became governor of Montana.

How has he done?

In order to fairly and fully evaluate him, we believe we have to separate his actions from those of the Legislature, even though we must hold him responsible for the bills he’s signed.

That said, we have issues.

We also have praise.

So let’s get started.

We are horrified at what’s happened to Fish, Wildlife and Parks in the past year. We are seeing pandering to wealthy, out-of-state interests at the expense of Montana’s working-class hunters. We see standards for water quality degraded. We see the slaughter of wolves carried to an unacceptable extreme that has nothing to do with fair chase or scientific wildlife management.

We believe the management of COVID’s deadly resurgence in the state has been mismanaged. We have nearly 4,000 new cases reported Tuesday in the state and we have the distinction of being one of the states where the virus is spreading the fastest. Hospitals are overwhelmed. People are literally dying of other causes because they are being denied hospital beds. This is a fundamental failure of leadership, along with laws passed that curb the power and effectiveness of the state’s public health officers. This is politics over science at its most alarming extreme.

We disagree with taking the management of our universities away from the Board of Regents. We disagree with taking the nomination of candidates to fill judicial vacancies out of the hands of a nonpartisan commission. We disagree with taking control away from local government and centralizing it in the state’s executive branch (that doesn’t seem congruent with conservative philosophy to us).

And we are frankly livid with the administration’s obstructionist interpretation of public records laws. Not, it should be said, that the previous administration was any paragon in this area.

The point is that these are things that voters didn’t endorse by voting Gianforte into office. Nobody campaigned on any of the above, with the exception of COVID management differences with the prior administration. They weren’t a part of The Billings Gazette’s decision to endorse Gianforte in 2020. And we find them disappointing in the extreme.

That said, Gianforte has done some things extremely well, whether Democrats or other detractors wish to admit it or not.

More than any governor in memory, Gianforte shows up everywhere in the state. He has been present at disasters like the Denton fire and forest fires on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. He met with affected businesses after the Keystone Pipeline project shutdown. He’s also been to local gatherings, businesses and schools all over the state. He’s probably been in eastern Montana more than any governor in memory. And it’s worth noting that all of his travel has been at his own expense.

No previous head of state has spent more of his own money to connect with the people of Montana. He has also donated his salary to causes like teen drug addiction programs and the Livingston Food Resource Center.

And, unlike both the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Instruction, he has not gone out of his way to divide Montanans and to inflame the culture wars (other than by trapping and then shooting a wolf). He has been level-headed and pragmatic — a businesslike approach from a businessman. Who knew?

Even a critic like Billings’ own District Judge Gregory Todd, who spoke out against the elimination of the Judicial Nominating Commission, applauded the governor’s choice of Brett Linneweber to the bench to succeed Todd in Yellowstone County.

So, although we find ourselves at odds with the governor on policy with some frequency, we appreciate his dedication to Montana and his willingness to step out of his comfort zone and engage with real people around the state.

Now, governor, about those public records.

The Billings Gazette Editorial Board includes President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber, and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0