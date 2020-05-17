Get rid of the Montana Public Service Commission

Blame the fact that PSC districts have not been reapportioned for more than a decade. Blame the level of complexity of the matters before the commission providing some insulation from transparency. Blame the media, if you like, for not doing a better job of exposing this commission’s flaws and general level of ineptitude over the years. Blame the Legislature for not considering sooner what they now must consider: Rewriting this commission out of existence. But whomever you wish to blame, it’s time to light a fire under the Legislature’s tailfeathers to get this changed.

Does the Legislature’s Republican majority really want to be tarred by the Republican-dominated commission’s surreal performance any longer? Do legislators really want to rise in defense of this status quo?

While appropriate controls need to be written into new enabling legislation, an appointed commission would at least be answerable in real time for transgressions like, oh, one commissioner hacking another’s emails and exposing personal information; holding “public” meetings in locked buildings; providing insufficient notice of public meetings; incessant bickering and name-calling between commissioners; issuing news releases that fail to mention $6.4 million rate increases granted; and in general providing utility oversight that runs the gamut between sycophantic and supine.