Gianforte knows what it takes to be successful

Gianforte knows what it takes to be successful

In the upcoming race for Governor, the people of Montana have before them a choice quite like their choice for President. Republicans have nominated successful businessmen and achievers. The Democrats have nominated lifelong political functionaries.

The difference could not be clearer! Greg Gianforte knows what it takes to provide an environment for the people of Montana to be successful in their businesses, jobs, and careers. Allied with a Republican Legislature, Greg Gianforte has a plan to develop Montana’s economy thus benefitting everyone. He opposes increasing taxes, burdensome regulations, and unconstitutional mandates that have destroyed the Montana economy.

If you want to restore the Montana way of life, rebuild the Montana economy, and once again be free from a tyrannical Governor, vote for Greg Gianforte for Governor.

John Fuller

Member, Montana House of Representatives,

Whitefish

