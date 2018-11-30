A generous handful of huckleberries to the many people who extended this past Thanksgiving’s spirit of generosity through Giving Tuesday, the annual campaign to encourage charitable giving. Montana consistently ranks among the top five states for its high rate of volunteerism, and according to the Montana Nonprofit Association, two-thirds of charities in the state are staffed by volunteers. Missoula happens to be home to hundreds of 501(c)3 nonprofits, registered charities and informal volunteer organizations, and this year’s choice of worthy local causes ran the gamut, from Glacier Ice Rink’s campaign to raise money for a new Zamboni, to United Way of Missoula County’s new drive to raise funds to help the Salvation Army provide a temporary warming center this winter.
Chokecherry grave markers to place alongside the highways where 12 people died in vehicle crashes in Montana this past weekend. For the families of these individuals, including a 14-year-old girl from Ronan, as well as the first responders who provided assistance after each crash, it’s cold comfort to know that despite the tragic deaths over the long Thanksgiving holiday, Montana’s annual highway fatality rate remains on track to hit its lowest point in nearly 30 years, with a total of 161 deaths so far this year.
Growing huckleberry bushes to two expanding businesses — one in Missoula and one in Ravalli County — that were recently awarded more than $410,000 in economic development grants to provide worker training and create more jobs. The money comes from two programs operated by the Montana Department of Commerce: the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund and the Primary Sector Workforce Training Grant. Montana Health Solutions, also known as Consumer Direct Management Solutions, will train 11 new employees and create 37 jobs in Missoula; Bitterroot Tool and Machine Inc., in Stevensville, will train 10 new workers and create 10 new jobs. Additionally, a second Missoula business, software firm LumenAd, learned this week that it will receive $195,000 from the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund to create 26 high-paying jobs.
Quirky chokecherries to the passing of Saul the cat, who spent his days lounging on the countertops at Rockin Rudy’s, giving the place a warm and fuzzy touch and keeping company with employees and customers. In a Facebook post titled “Shine on You Crazy Diamond” that received 226 comments, 446 shares and more than 1,500 reactions at last count, Rockin Rudy’s shared the sad news that Saul “took suddenly ill, and our crown prince was lost.” The eclectic retailer on Blaine Street in Missoula encouraged Saul’s fans to support their local animal shelters in his memory.
Digital huckleberries to nonprofit ChickTech for organizing a free series of tech workshops for young women in high school. The ChickTech High School will take place Saturday in the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education and Human Sciences on the University of Montana campus, running from 8:10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with multiple workshops offered simultaneously throughout the day. The event, which received nearly 150 nominations for young women throughout western Montana, will be capped by a tech show in which participants will showcase the projects they created in front of their parents, teachers and fellow students.