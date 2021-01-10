Good health is best for business

The state of Montana has been under a general mask mandate since July, when former Gov. Steve Bullock announced a number of measures intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Last week, Montana’s new Gov. Greg Gianforte laid out a plan to eventually, but in a matter of “weeks, not months,” rescind that mandate.

Even though the plan is relatively measured and requires two main goals to be met before it is put into play, the announcement still made many Montanans nervous. After all, we still have months, not weeks to go before the vaccines being distributed now are available to the majority of Montanans who want them. So far, only about 23,000 of the most at-risk people have been vaccinated. Even if a full 100,000 Montanans were to be vaccinated by the end of February, that would still only be a tiny fraction of the more than 1 million residents who call this state home.