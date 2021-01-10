Good health is best for business

The state of Montana has been under a general mask mandate since July, when former Gov. Steve Bullock announced a number of measures intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Last week, Montana’s new Gov. Greg Gianforte laid out a plan to eventually, but in a matter of “weeks, not months,” rescind that mandate.
Even though the plan is relatively measured and requires two main goals to be met before it is put into play, the announcement still made many Montanans nervous. After all, we still have months, not weeks to go before the vaccines being distributed now are available to the majority of Montanans who want them. So far, only about 23,000 of the most at-risk people have been vaccinated. Even if a full 100,000 Montanans were to be vaccinated by the end of February, that would still only be a tiny fraction of the more than 1 million residents who call this state home.
It was even more unsettling when, just two days after Governor Gianforte’s plan was released, Yellowstone County Health Officer announced that all health orders in that county were rescinded, effective immediately. Yellowstone County is the most populated county in Montana, with more than 160,000 residents at last count. Now, the people of that county have only the statewide orders to rely on, and once those are rescinded – well, everyone in the state had better hope we have a lot more people vaccinated than we do now.
Face masks remain the easiest way to cut down on the rate of COVID-19 infections. In Missoula County, the current requirement – that face covers must be worn in public indoor spaces – will remain in place for the time being. But in other nearby counties, such as Ravalli County, support for the mask mandate and certain other health orders has been lacking, to put it mildly.
Montana’s case rate would be lower if more people followed the rules, and if the rate were lower, we could get our businesses fully back up and running all the sooner.
Greg Gianforte has always staked out a strong pro-businesses position. In addition to forming a panel to look for ways to cut red tape and drawing up a budget that eliminates the business equipment tax for some 4,000 businesses, both among his first public announcements as governor last week, his cancellation of the mask mandate is dependent in part on legislation that would protect businesses and other organizations from liability.
The other requirement that must be met before the mask mandate is revoked is that Montana’s most vulnerable must be vaccinated, and to that end, Gianforte adjusted the next phase of the vaccine distribution plan to cover those 70 and older, and those under that age who have health concerns. This group includes some 250,000 individuals. However, we are still in the first phase that is trying to cover 60,000 front-line workers and long-term care staff, and is not expected to be completed until Feb. 26.
Over the next few months of the legislative session, Montana legislators are expected to work on legislation specifically protecting businesses from lawsuits. On Friday, in a letter to the Senate Business and Labor Committee, Gianforte expressed early support for Senate Bill 65, which is aimed at offering liability protections to businesses and organizations, including health care providers, that follow public health guidelines. Gianforte said he will not lift the mask mandate until private and nonprofit businesses, as well as schools and churches, were protected from lawsuits.
“What we want to do is give these organization some confidence that if they follow these publicly provided guidelines they will be protected from lawsuits,” he said last week.
If anything, that puts an even heavier responsibility on the shoulders of local health departments to provide clear, robust public health guidelines, and for local businesses and residents to strictly follow them. Businesses that follow the best possible guidelines will not only reduce the risk of spreading viruses and protect community health, they greatly reduce their own exposure to liability.
Those that flout these rules, on the other hand, should receive no immunity from accountability for the harm they cause.
Good legislation will take this important balance into account.
“In the meantime,” said Gianforte, “I choose to wear a mask and I encourage others to do the same as a way to show respect and care for the people around us.”
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.