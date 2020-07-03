Good reasons to be extra cautious this July 4 weekend

A mixed bowl of huckleberries and chokecherries to the drop in tourist visitation due to the coronavirus. On the bright side, fewer visitors means fewer opportunities for out-of-state travelers to carry the virus to Montana, which still has one of the lowest case rates in the nation. Unfortunately, fewer tourists also means a lot less revenue — for Montana’s airports, hotels and all the other businesses that depend on tourism. According to Norma Nickerson, director of the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana, visitation could drop by as much as 75% in the third quarter of 2020, a grim projection for one of western Montana’s biggest industries.