Good reasons to be extra cautious this July 4 weekend

Red, white and huckleberry-blue berries to the community-minded groups throughout western Montana who opted to cancel their traditional Independence Day events in order to better protect public health. As deflating as it is to see these celebrations — from powwows and rodeos to parades and pancake breakfasts — on hiatus this year, it’s far better than encouraging crowds to gather and potentially boost the already rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases.
A care package of chokecherry tea to the alarming increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Missoula County, including five Missoula Fire Department firefighters last week. The firefighters will be repeatedly tested during a quarantine period until cleared to return to work. In the meantime, their fellow firefighters will be covering their shifts — so let’s all be extra cautious this July 4 weekend and not add the workload.
Let’s also keep in mind that fireworks are dangerous, illegal within Missoula city limits and best left to the professionals. An extra patriotic helping of huckleberries to Southgate Mall and the Missoula PaddleHeads for putting on fireworks displays for all to safely enjoy this July 4.
Measured huckleberries to the Darby School Board for agreeing to suspend football coach Jeff Snavely without pay for one year, as well as bar him from attending any games or camps, and require that he complete social/racial injustice training or counseling at his own expense. Snavely must also help organize and attend at least four “community conversations” aimed at improving the local cultural climate. While holding him accountable for his deeply damaging comments on social media, these requirements also give Snavely, who has coached at Darby for seven seasons, the chance to learn and grow as a person and as a role model for youth.
Forty helpings of huckleberries to Pat and Linda Cobban in celebration of their 40th wedding anniversary, and in appreciation for the color and cheer they bring wherever they take their brightly colored wheelchair-accessible bus, dubbed the Rainbow Boat. And an extra helping to Opportunity Resources Inc., the state’s largest disability-focused nonprofit organization, for throwing the Cobbans a surprise party complete with cupcakes.
A mixed bowl of huckleberries and chokecherries to the drop in tourist visitation due to the coronavirus. On the bright side, fewer visitors means fewer opportunities for out-of-state travelers to carry the virus to Montana, which still has one of the lowest case rates in the nation. Unfortunately, fewer tourists also means a lot less revenue — for Montana’s airports, hotels and all the other businesses that depend on tourism. According to Norma Nickerson, director of the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana, visitation could drop by as much as 75% in the third quarter of 2020, a grim projection for one of western Montana’s biggest industries.
Twice the huckleberries to Tanner Carlson and Wyatt Winters, best friends and recent graduates from the same class of 47 students at Loyola Sacred Heart High School, for both being accepted to the prestigious Cornell University. Given that the Ivy League school did not accept any applicants from Montana last year, the two deserve extra accolades for their accomplishments.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
