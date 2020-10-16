Graybill brings right approach to Attorney General's Office

However, even as he calls for “more law enforcement” to deal with drug crimes, Knudsen also favors cutting the department’s budget, which has grown under its current Republican attorney general largely because of increases for the Montana Highway Patrol. He has not been clear enough on what, exactly, he would actually cut.

Graybill, who is Gov. Steve Bullock’s chief legal counsel, says he would approach meth and other drug-related crime by focusing first on mental health services and addiction treatment. Included in his detailed plans for the Attorney General’s Office is a proposal to enhance these services as a means of cutting off drug-related crimes before they even take root, rather than continually punishing offenders and filling up prisons. That’s a far better approach, both financially and for the overall well-being of Montanans.

Key to boosting mental health services is maintaining access to health care for vulnerable populations through Medicaid expansion, which covers nearly 90,000 Montanans. And key to Medicaid expansion is the Affordable Care Act, which Knudsen has long vocally opposed. With the U.S. Supreme Court set to hear a related case in November, and the ACA’s survival potentially hanging in the balance, Montana’s top attorney is in a unique position to let justices know how well it’s working for Montana. Graybill is prepared to make that case.