Great American Outdoors Act a big win for public lands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Great big American huckleberries to President Trump’s official signing this week of the Great American Outdoors Act, which includes full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Not only does the bill commit $900 million a year to the LWCF that is responsible for so many public access and restoration projects in Montana, but it also generates some $9.5 billion to begin taking care of deferred maintenance on public lands throughout the nation.

Scientifically calculated huckleberries to the two Montana teachers selected for the 2019 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Robert Jensen, who teaches science at Hellgate High School in Missoula, and Mary Anne McMahon, a math teacher at Helena High School, were chosen for the prestigious award, deemed the nation’s highest honor for U.S. mathematics and science teachers in grades K through 12” by the Montana Professional Teaching Foundation.