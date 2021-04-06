Guest editorial: Bill's defeat is good news for Montana

The defeat of a bill targeting the American Prairie Reserve's purchase of land in central Montana is good news for landowners, nonprofits and for the Legislature and state government itself.

The bill would have made it difficult for APR to continue to acquire land to add to the reserve.

Even many of those who believe that's a worthy goal were distressed at the thought of legislation that would prevent a landowner from selling to a willing buyer.

The bill was voted down unanimously in the House Agriculture Committee.

“I see this as an infringement on private property rights, and I can’t get away from that,” said Rep. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, despite her stated concerns for agriculture.

Rep. Beard hit the nail on the head.

If a rancher wants or needs to sell, for whatever personal reason he or she may have, the government has no business getting in the middle of that transaction.

The bill was only one of several in the Legislature this year that give us pause — because they represent the expansion of state government power into areas where it doesn't belong.