Guest editorial: Can we fix Montana's transparency laws now?

There’s no question in our mind that these emails were public documents and should have been available to state lawmakers and anyone else who wanted to see them, regardless of their motives. And although this is not our fight, it is refreshing to see that at least one current lawmaker who can make a difference actually cares what we have to say about it.

Independent watchdog organizations have consistently ranked Montana among the worst in the nation for government transparency, and we’ve been calling for reform for years. Although the public’s right to know is enshrined in the Montana Constitution and state law, these rules will not be worth the paper they’re written on until the state enforces them.

Alas, our state's transparency laws remained unchanged after we raised concerns about government officials conducting public business in private emails, excluding the public from caucus meetings, and withholding public information about everything from registered daycare providers and the Public Employees' Retirement System to draft minutes from public meetings.