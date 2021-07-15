Guest editorial: Don't make a bad fire season worse

Every acre of Montana is in one of two conditions right now: Burning, or ready to burn.

Fire danger is extreme across the state, which, like much of the West, is in a megadrought. The degree of fire danger we normally associate with late August is here six weeks early. Smoke befouls our air, and unlike most years, most of the smoke we’re choking on is from Montana fires.

It’s hard to know from day to day how many places in the state are on fire.

We do know that a major fire — caused by a mishandled motorized vehicle repair in an area of National Forest that had been closed to such vehicles — threatened Red Lodge and burned almost 50 square miles, torching more than two dozen homes.

We know that a 2,500-acre fire, not yet contained, near Craig was caused by a vehicle pulling a trailer — not that the driver was at fault, but it’s an indication of the extreme danger we’re in.

We know 5,000 acres in the beautiful Deep Creek Canyon between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs have burned, cause unknown.

We know there are fires blazing uncontained near Roundup, near Ennis, near Wise River, near Neihart, near Lolo, and many more.