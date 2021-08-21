Guest editorial: Knudsen needs to rethink his job priorities

Smith's attorney, Palmer Hoovestal, told the Associated Press that the handgun part of the reported incident "didn't happen" and that he has witnesses who say that a restaurant employee initiated the altercation.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial was set for the end of this month, but in the meantime, the county attorney, Leo Gallagher, received a July 26 letter from Knudsen's office, citing the AG's statutory authority over county attorneys and ordering him to deliver all the files in the Smith case to the AG's office and to "take no action" in the case "without first consulting the Department of Justice."

When Gallagher contacted the AG's office early this month, saying as per instruction he had done nothing yet to prepare for Smith's trial, he was ultimately informed that the AG's office had completed a review of the case, and then he was ordered to dismiss the gun-related charges against Smith.

Gallagher replied that he "cannot in good conscience move to dismiss these counts and comply with my oath of office." He then asked that the Department of Justice assume the case.

The Attorney General's Office told Gallagher he was free to prosecute if he wished on the other counts.