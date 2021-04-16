Guest editorial: Power grab to take Montana backwards

Both the legislative and executive branches of our state government seem to feel there is absolutely no limit to their power.

The latest manifestation of this is Republicans' play to unilaterally change the Colstrip operating contract, never mind that it's not a state contract, it's a contract between private parties of 40 years' standing.

The state House of Representatives voted enthusiastically to support this move Monday.

Whatever one thinks of the merits of that contract, the action to unilaterally change it by state government fiat has to be one of the most anti-traditional-Republican things this Republican administration has done. Which is saying something.

The Colstrip bills in the Legislature also indicate that the state government is whistling past the graveyard of the coal industry, ignoring both the climate change issue itself and coal-negative market trends (ironically a byproduct of fracking, since natural gas is now so plentiful and inexpensive that coal can't compete) as well as the legal obligations of power providers in other states.