Guest editorial: Resign, Comfort Class Commissioners

Republican state Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton said Monday that the audit shows "an unfortunate display of what I would call government irresponsibility and the government not being accountable to its citizens. I'm embarrassed by that."

Auditors found the PSC books were inaccurate by as much as $100,000 over two years ending June 30, 2020, during which time debts went unpaid and revenue went uncollected.

Really, Montana? Is this the best we can do?

It is good to remember that the core issues of the way the PSC actually does its job of regulation are separate from the recent dysfunction, secrecy and irresponsible spending. But if commissioners treat the peripheral issues of their jobs like this, how are we to have any confidence in their actual decision-making?

Current PSC Chairman James Brown of Dillon, who was elected last fall, after the audit period, said he and fellow new member Jennifer Fielder are working to bring professionalism to the commission.