Hearing our universe: Fast radio bursts coming from space

While probably not intelligent life, a series of "fast radio bursts" coming at regular intervals from across the universe are a sign that space is talking to us.

FRBs, as the waves are known, last about a millisecond each and had previously been found to repeat, sometimes sporadically or in clusters, but the observations made by researchers with the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment/Fast Radio Burst Project between September 2018 and October 2019 were different. They detected a pattern of bursts occurring once or twice per hour and repeating every 16.35 days before going silent for 12 days.

"The discovery of a 16.35-day periodicity in a repeating FRB source is an important clue to the nature of this object," the CHIME researchers wrote in their study.

Discovering the cause of these bursts 500,000 miles from Earth, made easier to study thanks to the newly discovered pattern, could uncover important things about the nature of the stars believed to be emitting them and the universe itself, scientists say.